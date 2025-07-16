Author Catherine Chandler’s New Book, "Reclaiming the Stolen," is a Powerful Guide Designed to Help Readers Reclaim God’s Glory Through Physical and Spiritual Healing
Recent release “Reclaiming the Stolen” from Covenant Books author Catherine Chandler is a poignant and thought-provoking read that utilizes Scripture to explore the ways in which one can return to God’s glory and claim their salvation. With each turn of the page, Chandler reveals God’s plan to help restore his creation through each of his followers.
St Joseph, MI, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Catherine Chandler, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Bible studies, has completed her new book, “Reclaiming the Stolen”: a compelling and eye-opening look at how God plans to reclaim his creation and glory through the spiritual and physical healing of his children.
“Did you know that God is actively reclaiming all of creation?” writes Chandler. “In the beginning, creation was perfect reflecting God’s glory, but rebellion occurred to kill, steal, and destroy His creation and glory. Wickedness, disease, and death were the outcomes of the revolt concealing the true nature of God. But God designed a plan predestined to restore creation and the glory. His method includes healing you physically, mentally, and spiritually. God made the process simple and can be easily applied. Scripture, given by God for our edification, is used throughout this book to reveal His plan and explain how the reader can participate in reclaiming the stolen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Catherine Chandler’s new book will also allow readers to become a master of their thoughts and fears, develop an understanding of the person and purpose of Jesus Christ, and be able to implement reconciliation with God. Based upon the author’s own experiences with her faith, “Reclaiming the Stolen” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt lost and alone in their struggles, helping them to see that God is always there and ready to accept them with open arms.
Readers can purchase “Reclaiming the Stolen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
