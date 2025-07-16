Author Catherine Chandler’s New Book, "Reclaiming the Stolen," is a Powerful Guide Designed to Help Readers Reclaim God’s Glory Through Physical and Spiritual Healing

Recent release “Reclaiming the Stolen” from Covenant Books author Catherine Chandler is a poignant and thought-provoking read that utilizes Scripture to explore the ways in which one can return to God’s glory and claim their salvation. With each turn of the page, Chandler reveals God’s plan to help restore his creation through each of his followers.