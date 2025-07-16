Author H. Eddie Fields’s New Book, "The Tip of the Sword," is a Comprehensive Look at the Early History of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement

Recent release “The Tip of the Sword: A History of the Pioneers, Patriots, and Preachers of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement” from Covenant Books author H. Eddie Fields explores the founding of America’s first independent government in present day Elizabethton, Tennessee, and God’s influence and role in the territory's history.