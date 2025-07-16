Author H. Eddie Fields’s New Book, "The Tip of the Sword," is a Comprehensive Look at the Early History of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement
Recent release “The Tip of the Sword: A History of the Pioneers, Patriots, and Preachers of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement” from Covenant Books author H. Eddie Fields explores the founding of America’s first independent government in present day Elizabethton, Tennessee, and God’s influence and role in the territory's history.
Elizbethton, TN, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- H. Eddie Fields, with contributing editor Liz Bowman, has completed his new book, “The Tip of the Sword: A History of the Pioneers, Patriots, and Preachers of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement”: an eye-opening look at the divine history of the Watauga Association, one of America’s first independent governments, and how God played a major role in both the community’s and the nation’s founding history.
After wearing many hats in a long career as an industrial manager, contractor, and small business owner, author H. Eddie Fields is enjoying retirement on the Watauga River where he takes every opportunity to practice his lifetime hobby of fly-fishing. As a church historian, he has a driving passion to explore and write American history from a faith-based perspective. In addition to his church history research and writing, the author co-hosts a weekly podcast with Pastor Chuck Babb entitled “The Soul Defender” where issues of Christ and modern culture are discussed from a biblical perspective. The author and his wife, Sherry, live on the Watauga River in Elizabethton, Tennessee, where they are active members serving at Sinking Creek Baptist Church.
“The religious and faithful aspect of our Christian forefathers’ fight for freedom is a fascinating struggle, especially when studied from the proper perspective,” writes Fields. “The facts demonstrate God’s hand and influence upon the colonies and our nation’s founders. It is a history that should be diligently studied and understood. How can we as a nation ever determine where we are going if we do not understand our past? How do we grasp and hold onto our nation’s fundamental beliefs, values, and principles if we do not understand what they are or how they came to be? Do not our beliefs, values, and principles make us this great nation that has been blessed by Almighty God? All Americans should know their forefathers pursued liberty and fought for reasons far beyond economic freedom and political power. American secular historians who simply list ‘a desire for religious freedom’ as one of many causes of the revolution fail us at every level of understanding the persecution that colonists endured.
“Consider the majesty and faith of the words of the founding fathers in the profound commitment of the signatories at the end of the Declaration of Independence: ‘And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.’ There is no question upon whom they relied and no doubt about their faith or commitment to one another.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, H. Eddie Fields’s new book is a valuable resource which dutifully acknowledges God’s role in America’s history, which is the driving theme in this account of the pioneers, patriots, and preachers of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga Settlement. Through sharing his historical research and findings, Fields aims to encourage readers to recognize and embrace the influence of God in the lives and circumstances of America’s founding fathers.
Readers can purchase “The Tip of the Sword: A History of the Pioneers, Patriots, and Preachers of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the Watauga River Settlement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
