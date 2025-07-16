Crystal J. Sanchez Silva’s New Book, "Feelings on the Field," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Must Learn How to Handle Her Big Feelings During a Soccer Match
Tinley Park, IL, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Crystal J. Sanchez Silva, a loving wife and mother, as well as a mental health therapist, has completed her most recent book, “Feelings on the Field”: a charming tale that centers around Emily, a young girl who must navigate her big emotions she experiences after being bullied by one of her opponents on the soccer field.
Author Crystal J. Sanchez Silva, LPC, CMHC, LMHC, has eleven years of professional clinical experience as a bilingual mental health therapist. As a first-generation, Mexican American working mother and wife, Crystal has served diverse clients within inner-city nonprofit organizations, inpatient hospitalization, and intensive-crisis family services. Throughout her experience of working with family systems, she aims to increase children’s and families’ awareness of treatment techniques that establish a vocabulary for emotional expression, validation of emotional stress, and coping strategies for children and their caregivers.
“Emily loves playing soccer with her little sister Sofia, but one day, she is unexpectedly faced with a new challenge during a game,” writes Sanchez Silva.
“When Emily is overwhelmed with many feelings and doesn’t know what to do with them. She feels lost.
“Feelings can be very confusing and scary sometimes.
“Everyone has tough feelings, and figuring out how to let them out is hard.
“How will Emily figure out what to do with her feelings and help herself feel better?”
Published by Fulton Books, Crystal J. Sanchez Silva’s book is an insightful tale that offers readers of all ages a valuable resource to discover how best to handle one’s emotions, working through and releasing them in a healthy way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Feelings on the Field” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
