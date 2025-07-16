Carolyn Huffman’s Newly Released "The Prayer-Go-Round" is a Touching Tale of Friendship, Faith, and the Power of Prayer in the Face of Adversity
“The Prayer-Go-Round” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn Huffman is a heartwarming story that highlights the impact of childlike faith, the beauty of answered prayers, and the ripple effect of sharing hope with others.
Kersey, CO, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Prayer-Go-Round”: a moving and inspirational children’s story that will resonate with readers of all ages. “The Prayer-Go-Round” is the creation of published author, Carolyn Huffman, who spent her childhood in both Colorado and Alaska, with her most memorable years between ages seven and sixteen in the towns of Haines and Nenana, Alaska. It was there, in a small Indian village, that she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at age eight, despite facing some difficult family circumstances. After moving back to Colorado at sixteen, she met and married her husband, Glen ("Shorty"), and together they grew in their faith, eventually starting a church and two ministries. Carolyn dedicated her life to serving God, teaching Sunday school for forty years, leading women’s ministry, and supporting her husband in pastoral work. She is a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, with her daughters and grandchildren all living out strong Christian faith. Today, Carolyn continues to joyfully serve others and follow wherever God leads her.
Carolyn Huffman shares, “Joey spent every day at recess on the merry-go-round, praying that God would send him a best friend. He was very blessed to live in a very loving Christian home, but he had a lonely ache inside his heart, always waiting for that special friend to come along. Then, one day, God answered his prayers.
"Tommy and his family moved in next door to Joey and his family, and they immediately became best 'buds.' Unfortunately, Tommy wasn’t as blessed as Joey; he lived in anything but a Christian home, with a house filled with fighting, drinking, yelling, and constant anger. Joey told Tommy that God had answered his prayer, so every day at recess, they went to the merry-go-round to pray for Tommy’s family. As the other children watched them pray, slowly, others came and asked for prayer for things in their lives. It didn’t matter to Joey and Tommy how big or little the request was, they would pray for it.
"This book is filled with some great sadness and heartache, but if you want to feel the love of God and the joy He can give, along with His amazing miracles that come from prayer, then you need to read this book. I promise you will be blessed. It’s not a book just for kids; it will touch the soul of anyone who reads it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Huffman’s new book is a moving reminder of how even the smallest acts of faith can lead to profound change. Full of heartache, hope, and miraculous moments, this story will uplift and inspire both children and adults alike.
Consumers can purchase “The Prayer-Go-Round” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Prayer-Go-Round,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
