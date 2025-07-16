Karen Aikens’s Newly Released “Everything About GOD IS LOVE” is a Powerful Testimony of Divine Love and Healing
“Everything About GOD IS LOVE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Aikens is a heartfelt and inspiring exploration of God’s unconditional love, drawn from personal spiritual encounters and biblical truth.
Jackson, TN, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Everything About GOD IS LOVE”: a compelling and intimate devotional that guides readers through a transformative understanding of God’s unwavering love. “Everything About GOD IS LOVE” is the creation of published author, Karen Aikens, the executive director of Defender of Truth Ministry, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training the next generation to know who they are in Christ. Karen is the executive producer and screenwriter of Love 101: Freshman Class and the short film They Love Me, They Love Me Not. Each film is dedicated to bringing biblical stories to life in a modern-day setting through the power of dramatization. Find out more at Defender of Truth (https://defenderoftruthministries.org).
Aikens shares, “Dear future reader,
“My prayer for everyone who comes across the pages of Everything About God Is Love is that each person will immensely enjoy learning about the love God has for you.
“It has been my personal experience and encounter with the Holy Spirit that have led me to the deep revelation and illumination of how much God loves us. These were not just words on a page or on a digital screen. This was the Holy Spirit sitting down with me, affirming, counseling, and putting me back together again—the way He saw me from the beginning of time. Through all the rejection, insecurities, and low self-esteem, He saw me. And for that, I will be forever grateful. I pray this book will be the catalyst you need to see yourself as He does. You are loved.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Aikens’s new book offers readers a deeply personal and spirit-led journey toward understanding their identity in Christ and the depth of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Everything About GOD IS LOVE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Everything About GOD IS LOVE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
