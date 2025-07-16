Jodi Wyckoff’s Newly Released "Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Reflection on God’s Promises and Faithfulness
“Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jodi Wyckoff is a spiritually enriching book that invites readers to experience a deep, personal relationship with God through the promises of Psalm 91.
Carlisle, IA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91”: an invitation to embrace God's protective and loving nature. “Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91” is the creation of published author, Jodi Wyckoff, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She feels called to share the gospel and encourage others to speak words of life and love, inspired by the Holy Spirit. As a teacher at her local church, she deeply values spending time in God's Word, believing it to be a source of life and health. She follows God's guidance in all aspects of her life, trusting Him to lead her and her family, who feel called for "such a time as this." She lives by the principle of acknowledging God in all things, trusting that He will direct their paths.
Wyckoff shares, “I encourage you as you read that you will have a refreshed heart and mind. Understand that no matter where you are, God can talk to you. He is no respecter of people, so what He does for one, He will do for whosoever will! He wants a relationship with you, a relationship you’ve never experienced here on the earth! His words are faithful and true, and He will not leave or forsake you. I found I hear and see Him in all things, especially when I am under the willow tree with Him. I cannot deny it is His voice because I receive confirmation through others. God is so good! I want to encourage you to meditate on His words, His promises, for they are faithful and true. Our heavenly Father wants to ravish you in His love! Allow Him to do so. I hope you taste and see that the Lord is good as you receive from our heavenly Abba God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jodi Wyckoff’s new book is a comforting guide to experiencing God’s presence and understanding His loving promises through Psalm 91.
Consumers can purchase “Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Under the Willow Tree: Psalm 91,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
