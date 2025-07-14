BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Announces 2025 - 2026 Season Programming
New York, NY, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest-operating performance venue in Lower Manhattan, proudly announces its 2025–2026 season. This year’s programming reflects the venue’s commitment to offering diverse, high-quality performances for audiences of all ages spanning music, theater, dance, family programming, and community-based events.
Kicking off the season is the return of the internationally acclaimed Classic Albums Live, presenting Queen: News of the World on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:30PM. Audiences will hear Queen’s 1977 LP performed live, note for note, including anthems such as “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” The second half of the concert will feature a set of Queen’s greatest hits, making it a must-see event for classic rock fans.
The 2025–2026 season also includes a fun slate of family-friendly programming, beginning with the lively stage adaptation of Mo Willems’ beloved children’s book in Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, presented on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 11AM. Featuring energetic songs and laugh-out-loud moments, this production is perfect for young audiences and their grown-ups. Halloween season takes a theatrical turn with Cirque-Tacular’s Spooktacular on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 3PM. Combining acrobatics, circus arts, and playful frights, this show offers a high-energy, family-friendly experience filled with skeletons, vampires, and soaring stunts for all ages.
In December, BMCC Tribeca PAC will host the award-winning family band Hot Peas 'N Butter on
Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 1PM. Known for their appearances on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., the group brings an interactive musical set that mixes Latin, Afro-Caribbean, jazz, bluegrass, and rock influences for a show geared toward families. Another family favorite returns on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at 11AM with The Paper Bag Players, a beloved New York City theater troupe known for their inventive, humorous performances using cardboard sets and live music. With a new mix of classic sketches and fresh material, the troupe continues to captivate young audiences with creativity and charm.
For young performers looking to take the stage, Tribeca PAC will host The Jungle Book Acting Camp from April 6–11, 2026. Led by teaching artists from Missoula Children's Theatre, the camp provides a week of rehearsals and creative development culminating in a staged musical performance of The Jungle Book. The program emphasizes teamwork, imagination, and performance skills. The venue continues its tradition of engaging with the written and spoken word through the Writers in Performance program which will hold auditions in September. This workshop series, led by actor and director Mario Giacalone, brings together students and professionals to create original performance pieces drawn from their own writing. Open to playwrights, poets, monologists, and spoken word artists, the program emphasizes both the craft of writing and the art of live performance. More information to come in August.
On Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30PM, the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet, winners of the 2024 DCJazzPrix International Band Competition, will make their debut at Tribeca PAC. Led by saxophonist Hiruy Tirfe, this ensemble delivers a rich musical experience, blending modern jazz with deep emotional expression and groove-oriented compositions. Dance and movement are also central to this season's programming.
On October 24 and 25, 2025, NVA & Guests will present Cry Wolf, a dance-theater work inspired by the fable “The Boy Who Cried Wolf. ”This production reimagines the tale through a contemporary lens, exploring themes of trust, communication, and the consequences of being unheard. In April, choreographer and director Elodie Dufroux will bring her original production UN-SPOKEN to the Tribeca PAC stage on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 2026. The piece opens a dialogue around bullying and its emotional impact, using movement and narrative to explore often-silenced experiences.
Tribeca PAC is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. For more information and added events, please visit www.tribecapac.org. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.tribecpac.org. Discounted tickets to family programming are available by purchasing a 5Club Membership. For more information on purchasing tickets or questions, call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
