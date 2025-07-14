Fairmount Park Hosts NTL Nelly Cup on July 19
Collinsville, IL, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is welcoming a National Thoroughbred League (NTL) team owned by Grammy-winning hip-hop artist and St. Louis native Nelly. The former Seattle franchise is relocating to St. Louis and will be renamed the Nellies, a nod to both the artist and the horse racing phrase “Whoa, Nellie.” To celebrate the team’s arrival, the NTL Nelly Cup will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 3 pm to 8 pm. Gates open at 3 p.m., and the first race begins at 4 p.m.
Nelly will host the event, which will feature live music headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest, a Nelly-inspired fashion show, food and beverage vendors, an official welcome and trophy presentation by Nelly, and a celebration of Fairmount Park’s 100th anniversary.
“St. Louis is a city that proudly supports its teams,” said Randall Lane, Co-Founder of the National Thoroughbred League. “With Nelly’s local ownership and Fairmount Park’s century-long racing tradition, we’re building something that speaks to the pride and spirit of the community.”
Vince Gabbert, Sr. VP of US Gaming and General Manager at Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, said, “Fairmount Park has always been a place where history and entertainment come together. Welcoming the Nellies to St. Louis adds a new dimension to what we offer and deepens our connection to fans in this region.”
General admission is free. VIP tickets include exclusive access to the VIP Lounge alongside NTL team owners and celebrity guests, premium buffet dining curated by top-tier chefs, and signature cocktail service. To purchase VIP tickets, please visit https://ntl.flicket.io/events/daea8acd-be41-43fe-9634-5e6f1519f9ad?tc=fairmount.
About Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, located in Collinsville, Illinois, has been a premier destination for horse racing and entertainment since 1925. With the addition of a casino, Fairmount Park continues to evolve, offering guests an exciting mix of live racing and top-tier gaming. The company is committed to providing a safe, convenient, and dynamic entertainment experience. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmountpark.com.
Dana Mueller
(618) 345-4300
https://www.fairmountpark.com/
