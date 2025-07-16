Ship Overseas Inc. Expands Specialized Shipping Services for Vehicles and Heavy Machinery from USA to Japan and South Korea
San Diego, CA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc., a trusted leader in international freight and logistics, today announced the expansion of its dedicated car and heavy machinery shipping services from the United States to Japan and South Korea. This strategic move addresses the rising demand from automotive exporters, construction firms, and machinery dealers seeking reliable, cost-effective overseas transport solutions.
With the global trade of used vehicles, industrial equipment, and construction machinery on the rise, Ship Overseas Inc. is enhancing its roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and container shipping capabilities to ensure secure, efficient, and fully tracked deliveries across the Pacific.
New Shipping Solutions Include:
- Car & Vehicle Shipping – Door-to-door transport for personal and commercial vehicles.
- Heavy Machinery & Equipment Logistics – Specialized handling for construction, agricultural, and industrial machinery.
- Customs Compliance & Documentation – Expert assistance to avoid delays in Japan and South Korea.
- Real-Time Cargo Tracking – Advanced monitoring for complete shipment visibility.
"The demand for U.S.-built vehicles and heavy machinery in Asia has grown significantly," said Miron Friedman, CEO at Ship Overseas Inc. "Our expanded services ensure that businesses and individuals can ship their assets seamlessly, with competitive pricing and full peace of mind."
Why Customers Trust Ship Overseas Inc.
Decades of Trans-Pacific Shipping Expertise – Specialized in USA-to-Asia routes.
Door-to-Door & Port-to-Port Options – Flexible solutions for all needs.
Secure Handling of High-Value Cargo – Insurance-backed protection for vehicles and machinery.
Dedicated Customer Support – 24/7 assistance for smooth logistics.
This expansion reinforces Ship Overseas Inc.’s commitment to streamlining cross-border trade between the U.S. and key Asian markets, ensuring compliance with Japanese and South Korean import regulations.
For more details, visit www.shipoverseas.com or contact Miron Friedman at miron@shipoverseas.com.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc. is a leading international freight company specializing in ocean shipping for vehicles, heavy machinery, and oversized cargo. With decades of experience in USA-to-Asia trade routes, the company provides secure, efficient, and cost-effective logistics solutions for businesses and individuals.
Media Contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
