UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
Toronto, Canada, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment opportunities throughout Canada.
As Canada continues to welcome skilled immigrants and professionals from around the world, the demand for a reliable, mobile-first job search solution has increased. The Jobs in Canada App answers that need by offering a centralized platform to find real-time job listings in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and beyond.
“We created this app for the millions of job seekers dreaming of working in Canada but frustrated with scammy websites, outdated portals, or confusing platforms. This app brings transparency, speed, and simplicity to the job search process,” said Pawan Kumar, Founder and Lead Developer at UnitedWebSoft.in.
App Features Include:
Real-time job updates pulled from trusted sources
Jobs categorized by industry and location
Seamless sharing via WhatsApp, email, or social media
Clean, intuitive design for fast navigation
Direct links to apply or connect with employers
No login required – instant access to listings
This app is particularly valuable for:
Skilled professionals seeking Canadian PR jobs
International students looking for part-time work
Tradespeople and laborers applying under job visa categories
Remote workers exploring Canadian freelance or hybrid jobs
Download the app now on Google Play.
About UnitedWebSoft.in:
Founded in 2009, UnitedWebSoft.in is an India-based software company offering full-cycle development services. With expertise in mobile app development, Laravel, WordPress, eCommerce, and digital marketing, UnitedWebSoft.in delivers quality solutions tailored to global clients.
As Canada continues to welcome skilled immigrants and professionals from around the world, the demand for a reliable, mobile-first job search solution has increased. The Jobs in Canada App answers that need by offering a centralized platform to find real-time job listings in cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and beyond.
“We created this app for the millions of job seekers dreaming of working in Canada but frustrated with scammy websites, outdated portals, or confusing platforms. This app brings transparency, speed, and simplicity to the job search process,” said Pawan Kumar, Founder and Lead Developer at UnitedWebSoft.in.
App Features Include:
Real-time job updates pulled from trusted sources
Jobs categorized by industry and location
Seamless sharing via WhatsApp, email, or social media
Clean, intuitive design for fast navigation
Direct links to apply or connect with employers
No login required – instant access to listings
This app is particularly valuable for:
Skilled professionals seeking Canadian PR jobs
International students looking for part-time work
Tradespeople and laborers applying under job visa categories
Remote workers exploring Canadian freelance or hybrid jobs
Download the app now on Google Play.
About UnitedWebSoft.in:
Founded in 2009, UnitedWebSoft.in is an India-based software company offering full-cycle development services. With expertise in mobile app development, Laravel, WordPress, eCommerce, and digital marketing, UnitedWebSoft.in delivers quality solutions tailored to global clients.
Contact
UnitedWebSoftContact
Pawan Kumar
+919999968096
https://unitedwebsoft.in
Pawan Kumar
+919999968096
https://unitedwebsoft.in
Categories