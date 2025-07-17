Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo)’s Newly Released "School Drives Me" is a Heartwarming and Relatable Story That Celebrates the Joys and Challenges of School Life
“School Drives Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo) is an engaging and insightful tale that captures the daily experiences of a spirited young girl who loves school but struggles with morning routines—offering encouragement for both children and parents.
Athens, GA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “School Drives Me”: a heartwarming and relatable children’s story that explores the balance between enthusiasm for learning and the everyday struggles of getting ready for school. “School Drives Me” is the creation of published author, Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo), an educator and a journalist currently living in the United States. She holds a Master’s degree in early childhood education and began her professional journey with a background in journalism after earning a degree in Mass Communication. Kate worked as a sports journalist, covering major events including the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Japan—a career-defining experience that also led her to teach English to children in Tokyo. Her passion for education and cultural exchange fuels her mission to inspire young learners with a message of perseverance and positivity. In her free time, she enjoys singing, reading, drama, comedy, traveling, and cooking.
Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo) shares, “'School Drives Me'... is an incredible true story of a six-year-old smart girl who loves school so much and would always want to talk about every bit of her experiences at school. But she doesn’t like getting ready for school every morning. Routine chores like brushing her teeth, bathing, and dressing up are obstacles. But the memories of the good times she had at school made her look forward to returning there. Many kids like her have a passion for school, but they get quickly weary of going to the four walls of learning to face similar situations.
“As parents, it is essential to encourage the kids facing this dilemma to embrace getting ready for school and more challenging things in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo)’s new book offers encouragement, relatability, and life lessons for young readers and their families—reminding all that the road to learning begins with small, everyday victories.
Consumers can purchase “School Drives Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “School Drives Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo) shares, “'School Drives Me'... is an incredible true story of a six-year-old smart girl who loves school so much and would always want to talk about every bit of her experiences at school. But she doesn’t like getting ready for school every morning. Routine chores like brushing her teeth, bathing, and dressing up are obstacles. But the memories of the good times she had at school made her look forward to returning there. Many kids like her have a passion for school, but they get quickly weary of going to the four walls of learning to face similar situations.
“As parents, it is essential to encourage the kids facing this dilemma to embrace getting ready for school and more challenging things in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo)’s new book offers encouragement, relatability, and life lessons for young readers and their families—reminding all that the road to learning begins with small, everyday victories.
Consumers can purchase “School Drives Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “School Drives Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories