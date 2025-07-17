Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo)’s Newly Released "School Drives Me" is a Heartwarming and Relatable Story That Celebrates the Joys and Challenges of School Life

“School Drives Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nkechi Katherine Ezeka (Kate Obodo) is an engaging and insightful tale that captures the daily experiences of a spirited young girl who loves school but struggles with morning routines—offering encouragement for both children and parents.