Grizelda Comulada’s Newly Released "Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire" is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Offering Hope and Divine Perspective Through Life’s Darkest Trials

“Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire: Thriving in chaotic times through supernatural power” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grizelda Comulada is a spiritually rich and emotionally resonant collection that combines biblical insight with personal testimony to inspire strength, faith, and perseverance through God’s power.