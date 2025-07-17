Grizelda Comulada’s Newly Released "Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire" is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Offering Hope and Divine Perspective Through Life’s Darkest Trials
“Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire: Thriving in chaotic times through supernatural power” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grizelda Comulada is a spiritually rich and emotionally resonant collection that combines biblical insight with personal testimony to inspire strength, faith, and perseverance through God’s power.
Northlake, TX, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire: Thriving in chaotic times through supernatural power”: a soul-stirring poetic journey that guides readers toward hope and spiritual awakening in the midst of life’s chaos. “Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire: Thriving in chaotic times through supernatural power” is the creation of published author, Grizelda Comulada, a visual artist and inspirational Christian poet born in West Chester, PA, raised in Worcester, MA, and now living in Dallas-Fort Worth with her husband, Michael Comulada, and daughter, Scarlett Comulada. Known for her abstract paintings, sculptures, and heartfelt poetry, Grizelda (affectionately called "Griz") draws creative strength from her personal journey of overcoming adversity through faith in God. Her work blends spiritual insight with emotional depth, aiming to uplift, encourage, and awaken belief in others. Rooted in her intimate relationship with Christ, her writing reflects hope, resilience, and divine inspiration.
Comulada shares, “'Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire' is a poetic masterpiece that will ignite your soul with a fresh perspective on life's challenges. As you delve into these pages, you'll discover familiar biblical narratives intertwined with her personal experiences, creating a tapestry of inspiration that can be captivating like a cinematic masterpiece.
“These stories, rooted in real-life events, will empower you to see beyond the chaos and find hope in the most unexpected places. They're like a divine trailer, leaving you eager to explore and stretch your faith in the grand narrative of our Creator, who is perfect love. Along with His son who is the timeless Author of life, who is ready to enrich His children with an inheritance that has been set aside for those who have believed. 'blessed is he that believes in me and has not seen me' (John 20:29)
“God isn't merely a distant figure; He's intimately involved in every detail of your life, yearning for a deep connection with you through the wonderful works of His divine, Holy Spirit. Are you ready to set aside your worldly distractions and tune into His spirit? As Jesus said, 'He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.' (Matthew 11:15)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grizelda Comulada’s new book is a heartfelt offering for those seeking deeper faith, healing, and insight. Readers will find themselves drawn into powerful moments of reflection and inspired to embrace the enduring love and presence of God.
Consumers can purchase “Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire: Thriving in chaotic times through supernatural power” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gems Beneath the Coals of Fire: Thriving in chaotic times through supernatural power," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
