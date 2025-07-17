Jeanne A. Schmidt’s Newly Released “Cabin Time: Reveal Thyself Time: A true story” is a Poignant Spiritual Memoir of Healing and Rediscovery
“Cabin Time: Reveal Thyself Time: A true story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanne A. Schmidt is a reflective journey of transformation, revealing the power of faith, solitude, and grace after personal trauma and memory loss.
New York, NY, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Cabin Time: Reveal Thyself Time: A true story”: a powerful testament to healing and spiritual awakening. “Cabin Time: Reveal Thyself Time: A true story” is the creation of published author, Jeanne A. Schmidt, a writer who uses the written word to convey emotions and truths that speech alone cannot express. Originally from Long Island, New York, she built a successful life in Northern Virginia, earning a business degree with honors and serving as a banking professional, town councilwoman, and community volunteer. Inspired by her Montana roots, she later moved to the Virginia countryside. After a difficult battle with Lyme disease and significant memory loss at age 51, Jeanne relocated to Montana for healing and personal renewal. She spent 14 years regaining her strength and now lives in Mesa, Arizona, where she enjoys sunshine and a life centered on gratitude. Jeanne remains deeply connected to both Montana and Virginia, often returning to visit—and her journey is far from over.
Schmidt shares, “A powerful, profound first book by Jeanne A. Schmidt! When trauma and memory loss leave one with only instilled faith, inherent core values, and open dreams, we have a choice: stop and let scathed, faltered belief systems cause continued immovable festering, or pave new trails to somewhere better, somewhere patiently waiting within our soul. Cabin Time: Reveal Thyself Time is a true story of a three-season pause, an in-between. It’s a grounding time, trust between the cast-aside when critical Lyme long stole her away in body and brain, death imminent from a nursing home bed, and a pure miracle of a resurrected spirit, after which she is thrust excitedly into life again toward a chance at a renewed, awakened future waiting there.
“With little memory of her earlier self, Jeanne was stumbling on resurging flashes of her recent past, lingering in crevices of hope. After courageously moving toward a new life in Montana, an empathetic friend suggested she go off to a log cabin somewhere—anywhere—and stay 'till it doesn’t hurt anymore' to recall, understand, forgive, and find grace. To drop the weight of loss and trauma, opening room to experience greater heights of wisdom and all possibilities. That God would meet her there. She did. Expect to be lifted along with Jeanne as she unravels her profound pause of in-between. Expect to sense light beyond the shadows, where shattered fragments come home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanne A. Schmidt’s new book is a moving invitation to rediscover joy, purpose, and faith in life’s most broken moments.
Consumers can purchase “Cabin Time: Reveal Thyself Time: A true story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Google Play.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cabin Time: Reveal Thyself Time: A true story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
