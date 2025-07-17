James Daniel Shunk’s Newly Released "Europa’s Blood" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure Exploring Identity, Sacrifice, and the Battle for Survival Across Our Solar System
“Europa’s Blood” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Daniel Shunk is a captivating science fiction tale that follows a young man flung into a distant future, where he must choose between self-preservation and a cause far greater than himself.
Flint, TX, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Europa’s Blood”: a high-stakes, fast-paced interplanetary adventure that challenges readers to consider the meaning of courage, destiny, and sacrifice. “Europa’s Blood” is the creation of published author, James Daniel Shunk, a country boy from Hubbard Lake, Michigan, developed a deep love for comic books as a child, which eventually sparked a passion for writing. Though his professional path initially led him away from writing, his spiritual journey—leaving Protestantism and later converting to Catholicism—rekindled the desire God had placed in him to write. He came to understand that writing was his calling to glorify God, and he would never feel fulfilled unless he pursued it, regardless of audience size. Inspired by the biblical story of Elisha, James believes that one’s life purpose must be discovered through prayer and seeking God’s will, not by chasing money or status. He encourages others, especially young people, to align career choices with divine purpose. Now living in northeast Texas, James enjoys outdoor adventures with his wife, Maria Rosario, and their son Frederick when he’s not writing.
Shunk shares, “What is inside of us? What are we meant to be? What is left when everything we clutch onto so dearly is yanked away?
“High school student U-Jin Song falls through a portal created by a time machine and finds himself lost in the year 2499. Song makes friends with a local street vagrant named Pitzy. Soon after, he discovers that she is more than a common street rat; she is working undercover to help find information about an Earth plot to invade the Pearl of the Outworlds, a moon of Jupiter called Europa. The Pearl has a belly full of fresh water, which is desperately needed on Earth.
“Song soon discovers that Pitzy is a Martian intelligence operative working with the Jupitorian inhabitants to stop the invasion, a group of half-animal, half-robot hybrid humanoids called aniborgs. Song’s goal is to find his lost time machine and get home. Still, he quickly gets entangled in an interplanetary power struggle over natural resources, leaving all the future societies (Mars, Jupiter, and Earth) on the brink of war.
“Everyone quickly realizes the dark and dangerous potential power of a time machine. Whole cultures could be erased with a single timeline shift. When Song is faced with the ultimate decision of destroying the very time machine that can get him home, what will he do? Help a foreign, cruel future world that has no love for him or race back through time?
“There is a time when everyone must look outside themselves and decide if they can choose something greater. What does it take to dig down and decide to become a hero?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Daniel Shunk’s new book is a compelling installment to the “The Lionheart Adventures” series.
Consumers can purchase “Europa’s Blood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
