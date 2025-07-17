Dr. Charmane Gayle-Peart’s Newly Released “Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey” is a Powerful Guide for Young Women Seeking to Walk in Strength, Purpose, and Faith
“Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Charmane Gayle-Peart is an inspiring and scripturally grounded guide that empowers young women to embrace godly living and overcome societal pressures with confidence and clarity.
West Palm Beach, FL, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey”: a practical and encouraging resource designed to help young women navigate life with biblical principles, self-worth, and spiritual strength. “Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey” is the creation of published author, Dr. Charmane Gayle-Peart, a theologian and clinical religious counselor originally from Jamaica, now based in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she runs her own practice. She holds a doctorate from Shepherd’s Care Bible College and serves her community through various roles, including senior pastor, chaplain, and radio personality. Dr. Peart is also the bestselling author of Strong Sons: The Tunnel Journey and is dedicated to strengthening families through her writing and annual conferences. Known for her integrity and spiritual leadership, she mentors and counsels with compassion and authenticity. A devoted wife and mother of two, she is affectionately called “mother” by many for her nurturing influence. Her life and work reflect a deep passion for helping others realize their potential and live with purpose.
Dr. Gayle-Peart shares, “Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey is a quick read intended to simplify the process for young ladies to become the strong daughters God intends them to be. It is also a quick guide to help redeem those who have fallen short of the plans God has for their lives. The foundation of this book is built on principles from scriptures and contains guidelines that will help shape young ladies for a more promising future.
“Since the fall of man in the garden of Eden, our society has become increasingly unconventional and judgmental of sanctified living. The few who make an effort to do the right thing are labeled as abnormal and strange, and it becomes more challenging if there are young ladies who decide to wait until marriage to have sex when everyone else is engaged in such behavior. This book is filled with the promise that you can be different in a society where so much seems to be going wrong, and you can be a strong daughter.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Charmane Gayle-Peart’s new book offers biblical wisdom, cultural insight, and heartfelt encouragement to equip young women with the tools to rise above negative influences and live with bold, Christ-centered identity.
Consumers can purchase “Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
