Dr. Charmane Gayle-Peart’s Newly Released “Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey” is a Powerful Guide for Young Women Seeking to Walk in Strength, Purpose, and Faith

“Strong Daughters: The Tunnel Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Charmane Gayle-Peart is an inspiring and scripturally grounded guide that empowers young women to embrace godly living and overcome societal pressures with confidence and clarity.