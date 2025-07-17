Author Rachel Ranstrom’s New Book "Because of You" Centers Around a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Trapped in an Abusive Marriage After Running Away from Home Years Prior

Recent release “Because of You” from Page Publishing author Rachel Ranstrom is a compelling novel that follows Robin, a young woman from a broken home who runs away with her boyfriend to start a new life. Now married and expecting a child, Robin endures abuse from her husband and must find a way to survive for both her sake and her future child’s sake.