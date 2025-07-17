Author Rachel Ranstrom’s New Book "Because of You" Centers Around a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Trapped in an Abusive Marriage After Running Away from Home Years Prior
Recent release “Because of You” from Page Publishing author Rachel Ranstrom is a compelling novel that follows Robin, a young woman from a broken home who runs away with her boyfriend to start a new life. Now married and expecting a child, Robin endures abuse from her husband and must find a way to survive for both her sake and her future child’s sake.
Las Vegas, NV, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Ranstrom has completed her new book, “Because of You”: a stirring tale of a young woman’s journey to escape from her abusive husband after running away from her broken childhood home to be with him.
“Robin Vega, a young girl from a broken home, decides to run away from her life with her boyfriend, Jackson Bailey,” writes Ranstrom. “However, two years later, Robin, working at a club with her now-husband Jackson, is questioning whether or not she made the right decision. She’s then left at a crossroads when she finds out she’s expecting her abusive husband’s child.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rachel Ranstrom’s enthralling tale is a powerful story of hope and resilience in the face of adversity, promising to leave readers spellbound as they follow Robin’s story to find the strength to survive. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Because of You” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Because of You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Robin Vega, a young girl from a broken home, decides to run away from her life with her boyfriend, Jackson Bailey,” writes Ranstrom. “However, two years later, Robin, working at a club with her now-husband Jackson, is questioning whether or not she made the right decision. She’s then left at a crossroads when she finds out she’s expecting her abusive husband’s child.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rachel Ranstrom’s enthralling tale is a powerful story of hope and resilience in the face of adversity, promising to leave readers spellbound as they follow Robin’s story to find the strength to survive. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Because of You” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Because of You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories