Owner.One Launches Global International Will and Testament to Empower Cross-Border Wealth Transfer
Owner.One introduces a secure International Will and Testament Tool recognized in 169 countries, helping global families manage inheritance across borders.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Owner.One, a blockchain-based platform for wealth documentation and transfer, has announced the launch of new tools aimed at simplifying inheritance processes for internationally mobile families. The offering includes an International Will and Testament template integrated with a secure digital repository, along with a self-guided diagnostic tool to help users determine the relevance of an international will to their situation.
The International Will is designed to be legally recognized in 169 countries that are signatories to the UNIDROIT Convention, offering an alternative to traditional wills, which are often limited by jurisdictional constraints. Owner.One's solution enables digital creation and distribution of legally binding documents, minimizing court involvement and reducing delays related to asset transfers.
“Inheritance processes become increasingly complex when families hold assets in multiple countries,” said a spokesperson for Owner.One. “Our infrastructure helps mitigate the risk of delays and legal disputes by aligning cross-border documentation with recognized international frameworks.”
Unlike domestic wills, the Owner.One International Will is embedded within a private, blockchain-secured environment. The system automates the delivery of relevant documents—such as affidavits and certificates—based on predefined triggers, allowing families to manage transitions with fewer intermediaries.
The platform also offers a free two-minute online assessment that requires no sensitive data. The tool helps users evaluate whether an International Will is applicable to their current legal and financial context, based on jurisdictional exposure and asset types.
Comparative Overview of Inheritance Planning Options:
Without a will: Courts assume control, and heirs must manually locate legal documents and asset information.
With a domestic will: Legal validity is often restricted to the issuing country, requiring separate legal processes abroad.
With an International Will via Owner.One: Valid in 169 countries, fully digital, and connected to automated event-triggered workflows for secure document delivery.
The need for cross-border inheritance planning is underscored by data from Penguin Analytics, Owner.One’s global study of 13,500 families in 18 countries:
84% of families surveyed do not currently have a will in place.
Only 12% of founders fully trust traditional will structures.
Between 78.7% and 99.5% of wills are challenged in court.
Families and individuals can access the free diagnostic tool at: https://owner.one/one-will/
Those identified as needing an international will are guided through the process of creating a secure digital repository and uploading the necessary legal documents using Owner.One’s toolset, which includes the International Will, Source of Wealth Essay (SoWE), and additional features designed for succession continuity.
About Owner.One
Owner.One is a digital platform offering blockchain-secured repositories for wealth-related documentation. It provides algorithm-driven tools for multigenerational asset continuity, used by high-net-worth families and their advisors to manage cross-border inheritance and succession with reduced dependency on intermediaries.
Media Contact:
Srbuhi Avetisyan
Marketing Manager
savetisian@owner.one
https://owner.one
