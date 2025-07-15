Quad State Internet Opens 2025 Application Cycle for “Connectivity for Hope” Program

Quad State Internet has opened applications for its 2025 Connectivity for Hope program, offering free or discounted fiber Internet to nonprofits and community organizations in its service area. The initiative supports groups making a meaningful impact through outreach, housing, food security, and more. Previous recipients included the Washington Street Warming Center, The Refuge Church Mission, and Martha’s Vineyard.