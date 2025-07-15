Quad State Internet Opens 2025 Application Cycle for “Connectivity for Hope” Program
Quad State Internet has opened applications for its 2025 Connectivity for Hope program, offering free or discounted fiber Internet to nonprofits and community organizations in its service area. The initiative supports groups making a meaningful impact through outreach, housing, food security, and more. Previous recipients included the Washington Street Warming Center, The Refuge Church Mission, and Martha’s Vineyard.
Paducah, KY, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quad State Internet announced today the opening of its 2025 application cycle for the Connectivity for Hope program, a community initiative aimed at providing high-speed fiber Internet at no cost or reduced cost to qualifying nonprofit and grassroots organizations throughout the Quad State service area.
Now in its second year, the Connectivity for Hope program reflects Quad State Internet’s mission to bridge the digital divide and support the vital work of community organizations. The program offers reliable, high-performance fiber Internet to groups making a tangible impact through outreach, housing, hunger relief, education, and public service.
“In communities across Kentucky and Illinois, nonprofits are doing the heavy lifting to support our neighbors in need,” said Preston Louis Ursini, CEO of Quad State Internet. “Connectivity for Hope is our way of backing that mission: by making sure those doing the work have the technology and connectivity they need to keep going.”
The success of the Connectivity for Hope program has shown just how impactful reliable Internet can be for organizations serving our communities. Because of the overwhelming positive outcomes and the stories we’ve received from past recipients, we are expanding our efforts in 2025: engaging in more outreach, deepening our commitment to digital inclusion, and working to support even more nonprofits and outreach groups across our region.
Eligibility
Organizations must be located within Quad State Internet’s service area and provide documentation showing community impact, need, and nonprofit status. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis throughout 2025, with recipients selected and announced later in the year.
Application Information
Eligible organizations can find more information by calling Quad State Internet at 833-701-7823
About Quad State Internet
Quad State Internet is a facilities-based fiber broadband provider serving Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. Through robust infrastructure, regional interconnection, and community investment, Quad State Internet delivers high-speed Internet and voice services to homes, businesses, and institutions across the region. The company also sponsors the Paducah Internet Exchange, supporting network growth and digital inclusion in underserved areas.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Preston Louis Ursini
Chief Executive Officer
Quad State Internet
833-701-7823
