Orlando’s Fashion Scene Pushes the Limit with “To The Max” Statement Series Event
Orlando’s creative community will gather for the annual Statement Series fashion networking event, designed to inspire, connect, empower and cultivate meaningful industry relationships through immersive, style-forward environments.
Orlando, FL, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, October 25, 2025, Orlando’s creative community will gather for the annual Statement Series fashion networking event, themed “To The Max.” Scheduled from 3 PM to 7 PM at AFRO Television Studios, this immersive experience brings together fashion professionals and creatives for an afternoon focused on bold self-expression, boundary-pushing ideas, and impactful industry connections.
This year’s event is curated to spotlight high-energy programming and meaningful moments of exchange. Themed panel discussions will feature prominent voices in fashion, PR, and creative entrepreneurship, offering insight into brand-building, cultural relevance, and taking professional presence to the next level.
Additional highlights include:
Editorial VIP Shoots offering select guests a professional content creation experience that turns a fit into a feature.
Curated Networking activations tailored to spark real conversations and genuine collaborations across disciplines.
Stylish Atmosphere designed to encourage personal expression and creativity.
Dress Code:
Maximalist. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in bold, statement worthy fashion. The style is expected to reflect the theme: expressive, elevated, and all out.
About Statement Series
The Statement Series is a fashion networking experience founded to cultivate meaningful industry relationships through immersive, style-forward environments. Produced by Svperdvperfly Inc, the event merges cultural expression with community-building to support creatives in fashion-adjacent spaces.
Ana Duperval
407-476-8661
www.statementseries.com
