Orlando’s Fashion Scene Pushes the Limit with “To The Max” Statement Series Event

Orlando, FL, July 16, 2025 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday, October 25, 2025, Orlando’s creative community will gather for the annual Statement Series fashion networking event, themed “To The Max.” Scheduled from 3 PM to 7 PM at AFRO Television Studios, this immersive experience brings together fashion professionals and creatives for an afternoon focused on bold self-expression, boundary-pushing ideas, and impactful industry connections.This year’s event is curated to spotlight high-energy programming and meaningful moments of exchange. Themed panel discussions will feature prominent voices in fashion, PR, and creative entrepreneurship, offering insight into brand-building, cultural relevance, and taking professional presence to the next level.Additional highlights include:Editorial VIP Shoots offering select guests a professional content creation experience that turns a fit into a feature.Curated Networking activations tailored to spark real conversations and genuine collaborations across disciplines.Stylish Atmosphere designed to encourage personal expression and creativity.Dress Code:Maximalist. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in bold, statement worthy fashion. The style is expected to reflect the theme: expressive, elevated, and all out.About Statement SeriesThe Statement Series is a fashion networking experience founded to cultivate meaningful industry relationships through immersive, style-forward environments. Produced by Svperdvperfly Inc, the event merges cultural expression with community-building to support creatives in fashion-adjacent spaces.