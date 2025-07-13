A.L. Mathis Music Releases Uplifting New Single "So Weird" — A Celebration of Uniqueness Rooted in Psalm 139:14
Crockett, TX, July 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A.L. Mathis Music proudly announces the release of "So Weird", a joyful, genre-blending anthem that honors individuality and inner radiance. Inspired by Psalm 139:14 — “I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made” — the song is a vibrant celebration of the beauty found in being unapologetically different.
"So Weird" paints a vivid portrait of a free spirit: a girl with pink and purple streaks in her hair, mismatched socks, and a heart full of compassion and creativity. She dances to her own rhythm, collecting buttons, talking to pigeons, and embracing the world with wonder and whimsy. The song’s whimsical imagery and infectious chorus ask a loving question: “What makes you so weird, what makes you glow?”
Through playful storytelling and a powerful emotional core, the lyrics echo the truth found in Psalm 139:14 — that we are wonderfully crafted by God, each with a unique light that deserves to shine. The track speaks to anyone who’s ever felt out of step with the world and turns that “weirdness” into a badge of honor.
A.L. Mathis explains: “This song is for anyone who’s ever felt ‘too different’ or ‘too much.’ Psalm 139 reminds us that we’re all intentionally made — every quirk, every spark, every part of who we are is designed with purpose. ‘So Weird’ is a love letter to that divine design.”
With its catchy melody, colorful lyrics, and affirming message, "So Weird" is more than just a song — it’s a movement to embrace what sets us apart, and to find joy in the glorious ways God made us unique.
"So Weird" is now available on all major streaming platforms.
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:
Management: Victoria Mathis
Email: management@almathis.com
Website: www.almathis.com
Instagram: a.l.mathismusic
TikTok: @a.l.mathismusic
