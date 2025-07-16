Drawing the Unspeakable: a Survivor’s Series Arrives with Raw Power
A bold monochrome collection emerges from South Africa — combining charcoal, pencil, ink, gold and grief in a modern visual resistance against gender-based violence.
New York, NY, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York has always been a city that listens when art speaks truth. This summer, an emotional and very personal series from South Africa is doing exactly that — with a whisper as sharp as a scream.
The new emotionally raw series Titled “I Am In This World, But I Am Not From This World,” by artist Augustus J.N.M. Caelthorne (Caelthorne Art), reintroduces charcoal, pencil and pen as high-concept mediums in contemporary fine art. The artist — whose work sits at the intersection of trauma, memory and monochromatic symbolism — draws not for decoration, but for revelation. Each abstract, expressive artwork is based on a real-life experiences by Caelthorne of rejection, abuse, and mental collapse.
Though minimal in palette, the artworks are emotionally maximal. Done with intent to ensure no emotional connection through colour. The touch of metallic gold throughout the series speaks of survival — not glamour — illuminating what remains after pain. That there is beauty in the broken. The A3 original artworks, sold with bespoke block and frame, are available alongside limited edition prints (only 25 prints made available) in sizes A3 to A0.
Caelthorne adds that “I was taught to paint pain away, however I wanted to draw it still. To keep it. To honour it. Every line, shadow, expression is tied to the narrative of the respective artworks. Someone once said that being an Artist is more than just a title - it's an act of courage. It's daring to show what we keep hidden. I don't want to hide anything anymore. It's time to heal, through healing others with my own childhood and teenage experiences.”
The Artist also supports The Lady Isabel Foundation, which endeavours to help survivors of violence and trauma – specifically women and children. The Foundation will receive a portion of proceeds, strengthening the project’s voice as both visual protest and public healing.
New York collectors and curators seeking intimate, socially impactful work will find resonance here — not just in the technique, but in the truth, metaphors and narrative behind it.
For more information, visit: https://caelthorne.art
