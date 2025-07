David Pomeroy Celebrates Landmark 75th Album

Auckland, New Zealand, July 15, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Independent music artist and producer David Pomeroy proudly announces the release of his milestone 75th album, ALBUM SEVENTY-FIVE, under his renowned imprint DP Music Presents. This diamond celebration of creative achievement bursts onto the scene with a bold collection of 15 disco-driven, funk-fuelled tracks—each one pulsing with dancefloor-ready energy and a signature shoutout to “Seventy-Five.”Blending retro grooves with futuristic flair, ALBUM SEVENTY-FIVE stands as a testament to Pomeroy’s genre-defying journey. From soulful hooks to slapping basslines, every track delivers short, punchy bursts of rhythm that celebrate his legacy while inviting a new generation to move, groove, and celebrate the vibe.“This project is more than just music—it’s a celebration of persistence, creativity, and joy,” says Pomeroy. “I wanted to honour everything that’s come before and make people dance like it’s 1975, but with the power of 2025.”David Pomeroy’s expansive catalogue spans pop, country, worship, lounge, jazz, opera, R&B, and electronic, with music distributed globally across Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, and over 100 digital platforms. ALBUM SEVENTY-FIVE serves as a joyful reminder that independent artistry can thrive on bold vision and fearless reinvention.Key Features of ALBUM SEVENTY-FIVE:12 funky, upbeat, disco, funk and groove-inspired tracksReleased under “DP MUSIC PRESENTS” labelAvailable now on Bandcamp, and major streaming platforms 23rd JulyListen to ALBUM SEVENTY-FIVE:https://davidpomeroy.bandcamp.com/album/album-seventy-fiveLearn more: https://www.davidpomeroymusic.comFor interviews, licensing inquiries, or media access, contact:David Pomeroydavid@davidpomeroymusic.com