FashionSonder Jewelry Brings the Night Sky Within Reach
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025.
Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After the January 2025 debut of the flagship “Stellar Series,” set with natural diamonds and solid gold, FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025. By swapping natural diamonds for lab-grown diamonds and solid gold for recycled platinum—while adding eco-synthetic gemstones—the new line trims retail prices by 30–70%. Craftsmanship and design remain virtually identical to the originals. Available only in economically under-served regions, the Stellar Wish Edition embodies FashionSonder ’s core belief that “everyone deserves access to beauty.”
FashionSonder Same sparkle, lighter footprint
• Lab-grown diamonds: identical optical and physical properties to mined stones, 90% lower carbon emissions.
• Recycled platinum: ≥95 % purity, enduring luster, reduced mining impact.
• Synthetic sapphires & spinels: engineered to recreate nebula hues with near-diamond hardness.
FashionSonder Craftsmanship intact
• Star-Trail Micro-Pavé: 0.7 mm hand-set pavé for 360° starlight reflection.
• Midnight Sand-Blasting: nano-level matte finish that mirrors the quiet night sky.
FashionSonder Where stars land first
Phase-one markets include Vietnam, Kenya, Peru and the Philippines. One percent of every sale funds local girls’ STEM education through the “Stellar Future” charity program.
FashionSonder How to buy
• In-store: authorized FashionSonder boutiques and local partner jewelers
• Online: FashionSonder Reach cross-border platform (local language & currency support)
FashionSonder Quote from leadership
“Economic borders should never block a dream of beauty. The night sky belongs to everyone; the Stellar Wish Edition is our love letter to that truth.” - Lin Lan, CEO, FashionSonder Jewelry
Andy Bruce
+86 15920392796
https://www.fashionsonder.com
