Conner Logistics Announces Expanded Fulfilment Services to Support California’s $20 Billion Medical Supply Exports
Conner Logistics, Inc., a Fresno-based logistics provider, has announced the launch of expanded fulfilment services tailored for the medical supply industry across California. The new capabilities are designed to support the state’s rapidly growing biomedical sector, which exports more than $20 billion in medical devices annually. The enhanced services include climate-controlled warehousing, real-time inventory tracking, and specialized handling for high-compliance medical shipments.
Fresno, CA, July 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Conner Logistics, Inc., a leading provider of third-party logistics solutions, has introduced expanded fulfilment services designed to meet the evolving demands of California’s medical supply industry. As the state’s life sciences and biomedical sector continues its rapid growth, logistics providers face mounting pressure to deliver fast, precise, and compliant distribution.
According to data from the California Life Sciences Association, the medical device industry employs over 330,000 professionals and includes more than 12,000 companies statewide. The sector is supported by a complex supply chain that requires temperature-controlled storage, stringent handling protocols, and coordinated delivery across regional and international destinations.
Conner Logistics has responded to these requirements by enhancing its fulfilment infrastructure in California’s primary logistics corridors. The company’s facilities are equipped with climate-controlled environments, secure inventory management systems, and specialized equipment to handle sensitive products ranging from surgical kits to diagnostic devices.
“Fulfilment in the medical field is not simply about storage; it’s about maintaining the integrity and traceability of each shipment from dock to delivery,” said Sean Conner, Owner of Conner Logistics, Inc. “Our expanded capabilities reflect a commitment to supporting healthcare providers and manufacturers with reliable, transparent logistics solutions.”
A 2023 McKinsey report revealed that nearly 63% of disruptions in medical supply chains stemmed from transport bottlenecks and warehousing issues. By implementing real-time tracking and adaptive scheduling, Conner Logistics aims to mitigate these challenges and ensure uninterrupted access to critical supplies.
With California remaining the nation’s largest exporter of medical devices, and the global medical supply market projected to surpass $800 billion by 2030, the need for specialized fulfilment partners is expected to intensify. Conner Logistics plans to continue investing in systems and infrastructure that help medical suppliers scale operations without compromising compliance or delivery speed.
