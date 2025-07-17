Conner Logistics Announces Expanded Fulfilment Services to Support California’s $20 Billion Medical Supply Exports

Conner Logistics, Inc., a Fresno-based logistics provider, has announced the launch of expanded fulfilment services tailored for the medical supply industry across California. The new capabilities are designed to support the state’s rapidly growing biomedical sector, which exports more than $20 billion in medical devices annually. The enhanced services include climate-controlled warehousing, real-time inventory tracking, and specialized handling for high-compliance medical shipments.