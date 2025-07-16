Southard Family Dentistry Broadens TMJ Treatment Offerings with Regenerative and Targeted Therapies in Jonesboro, AR
Multi-modal approach includes platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, nerve blocks, and SPG therapy under the direction of one of Arkansas’ few TMJ specialists.
Jonesboro, AR, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Southard Family Dentistry has expanded its scope of care for temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, introducing a range of minimally invasive treatments aimed at managing pain, restoring function, and improving long-term outcomes for patients in northeast Arkansas. Dr. Heather Bond-Southard, one of only two recognized TMJ specialists in the state, leads the clinic’s integrative program.
TMJ disorders are complex conditions that can affect the jaw joint and surrounding muscles, often causing symptoms such as facial pain, difficulty chewing, migraines, earaches, and limited jaw mobility. The causes are varied and may include stress, muscle overuse, or structural misalignment.
In response to the growing demand for personalized treatment, Southard Family Dentistry now offers a variety of therapies, including:
Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections – Using the patient’s own blood components, PRP therapy promotes tissue healing and reduces chronic joint inflammation.
Trigger Point and Nerve Block Injections – Targeted treatments to address muscular tension and pain transmission in the facial and neck regions.
Prolotherapy and TM Joint Injections – Designed to stabilize the joint and reduce dysfunction over time.
SPG (Sphenopalatine Ganglion) Block Therapy – A non-surgical method that addresses headache symptoms related to TMJ disorders through intranasal application of anesthetic.
“TMJ disorders can significantly impact daily life, but many patients are unaware of the treatment options available beyond oral appliances,” said Dr. Southard. “Our goal is to offer evidence-based care that addresses both the symptoms and the underlying causes in a way that’s accessible and minimally invasive.”
For more information: https://www.southardsmiles.com/our-services/tmj/
Dr. Southard emphasizes a tailored approach to care, beginning with a detailed evaluation of jaw movement, facial muscle function, and patient history. Treatment plans are adapted to individual needs, with the goal of reducing pain, improving mobility, and preventing symptom recurrence.
Dr. Southard: https://www.healthgrades.com/dentist/dr-heather-bond-southard-yv9hm
The clinic’s approach reflects an ongoing trend in dental medicine toward interdisciplinary treatment of TMJ disorders, often in coordination with neurology, pain management, and physical therapy professionals.
About Southard Family Dentistry
Southard Family Dentistry, based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, provides a full spectrum of dental care, with specialized expertise in TMJ disorder diagnosis and treatment. Under the leadership of Dr. Heather Bond-Southard, the clinic integrates advanced diagnostics with a wide range of therapeutic techniques to manage jaw dysfunction and related conditions.
Media Contact:
Southard Family Dentistry
2600 Browns Lane
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Phone: 870-932-7000
Website: https://southardsmiles.com
