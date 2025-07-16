Loveforce International Releases New Danceable Singles by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild
On Friday, July 18, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild; both are danceable.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 18, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Billy Ray Charles and the other is by inRchild. They are both danceable.
Billy Ray Charles new Digital Music Single is entitled “That Love You Got.” It is a Romantic, mid-tempo R&B song that is danceable. It has synthesizer based instrumentation and a steady beat. The lyrics are about a profession of love and things about someone that can move you.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “From Dancing”. It is song that crosses over into several genres at one. It's mostly Soul with traces of R&B and Hip Hop. Lyrically it is about dancing carrying on. It has a steady beat. The rhythms are laid back but intricate drawing in the listener. The beat and the rhythm combine to make the song danceable.
“Our releases this week continue our Loveforce Summer with two danceable tracks.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
