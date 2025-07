Mind-Sync Launches Strategic Fundraising Round to Transform Long-Term Care Operations with AI-Driven Platform

Austin, TX, July 19, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Mind-Sync, an emerging leader in AI-powered healthcare technology, announced today the launch of a strategic fundraising round aimed at accelerating its mission to modernize operations in long-term care, assisted living, and memory care communities across the U.S.Mind-Sync’s founders — a team of healthcare operators, technologists, and industry veterans — created the platform to fill a critical gap in the market: giving frontline care providers intelligent, transparent tools built for the complexities of real-world senior care operations.“There’s no shortage of AI hype in healthcare, but very few solutions are built for the realities of long-term care,” said Bill Peebles, Co-Founder of Mind-Sync. “We built Mind-Sync for the people who show up every day to care for others — and this funding will help us scale that mission with the right partners by our side.”Mind-Sync’s platform is unique in its ability to unify what are currently disconnected, siloed systems — EHR (Electronic Health Records), CRM (Client Relationship Management), and MAR (Medication Administration Records) — into one seamless solution. Most long-term care providers rely on a patchwork of outdated software, each requiring separate logins, subscriptions, and data entry. This fragmented approach leads to high overhead costs, poor interoperability, and major administrative burden.Mind-Sync eliminates this inefficiency by delivering an all-in-one, operator-centric platform that reduces costs while improving clinical and operational outcomes. Unlike generic EHR overlays or AI “add-ons,” Mind-Sync is AI engineered from the ground up. Mind-Sync is currently in active discussions with select investors who share its vision of advancing care through responsible AI and partnership with the industry’s true stakeholders: operators, clinicians, and care teams.“We’re not building for optics. We’re building for outcomes,” said Peebles. “This raise is about fueling growth, expanding our leadership, and delivering impact where it matters most — in the hands of providers.”The company expects to announce its first investor commitments later this week, with plans to ramp up pilot programs and strategic partnerships by year’s end.