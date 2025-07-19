Mind-Sync Launches Strategic Fundraising Round to Transform Long-Term Care Operations with AI-Driven Platform
Austin, TX, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mind-Sync, an emerging leader in AI-powered healthcare technology, announced today the launch of a strategic fundraising round aimed at accelerating its mission to modernize operations in long-term care, assisted living, and memory care communities across the U.S.
Mind-Sync’s founders — a team of healthcare operators, technologists, and industry veterans — created the platform to fill a critical gap in the market: giving frontline care providers intelligent, transparent tools built for the complexities of real-world senior care operations.
“There’s no shortage of AI hype in healthcare, but very few solutions are built for the realities of long-term care,” said Bill Peebles, Co-Founder of Mind-Sync. “We built Mind-Sync for the people who show up every day to care for others — and this funding will help us scale that mission with the right partners by our side.”
Mind-Sync’s platform is unique in its ability to unify what are currently disconnected, siloed systems — EHR (Electronic Health Records), CRM (Client Relationship Management), and MAR (Medication Administration Records) — into one seamless solution. Most long-term care providers rely on a patchwork of outdated software, each requiring separate logins, subscriptions, and data entry. This fragmented approach leads to high overhead costs, poor interoperability, and major administrative burden.
Mind-Sync eliminates this inefficiency by delivering an all-in-one, operator-centric platform that reduces costs while improving clinical and operational outcomes. Unlike generic EHR overlays or AI “add-ons,” Mind-Sync is AI engineered from the ground up. Mind-Sync is currently in active discussions with select investors who share its vision of advancing care through responsible AI and partnership with the industry’s true stakeholders: operators, clinicians, and care teams.
“We’re not building for optics. We’re building for outcomes,” said Peebles. “This raise is about fueling growth, expanding our leadership, and delivering impact where it matters most — in the hands of providers.”
The company expects to announce its first investor commitments later this week, with plans to ramp up pilot programs and strategic partnerships by year’s end.
Contact
Mind-Sync, LLCContact
Bill Peebles, CEO
214-934-2455
https://mind-sync.ai
