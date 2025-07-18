Author Clark Miller’s New Book, "America: A Nation Being Destroyed," is a Powerful Call to Action to Encourage Readers to Fight Against the Communist Takeover of America
Recent release “America: A Nation Being Destroyed” from Covenant Books author Clark Miller is a poignant and compelling read that explores the ways in which communism serves as a potential threat to American democracy and freedom, serving as a warning call for readers to defend their American ideals from those who wish to destroy them.
New York, NY, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clark Miller has completed his new book, “America: A Nation Being Destroyed”: a thought-provoking read that explains how the communist regime could take over America, and what the American people need to do in order to protect their nation from being stripped of freedom and democracy before it’s too late.
“The Communist plan to rule the world is real and happening as you read this,” writes Miller. “Time is of no concern to them, only the results they are seeing. The main focus here will always be on stopping them by getting our country back into the hands of the people and not the government. The speed at which we seem to be heading toward communism is alarming to those of us who are actually looking at it! The danger we face in the coming years is real. Our nation is on the verge of collapsing into a communistic type of dictatorship. Our leaders in both parties are so focused on party lines, power, and keeping their jobs forever that they are not seeing it or just do not care. Some may even be suspected of working toward helping a socialistic or communist takeover of the US and the world. This book will also touch on gun control, religion, government spending, and our electoral process. If we are not willing to do something, who is going to do it for us? No one. In not many years, our heirs will be living under a communistic regime, and they will not like it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Clark Miller’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey to witness the ways in which the American way of life is slowly being eroded right before one's eyes. With each turn of the page, Miller implores readers to stand up towards those who would destroy America, and work to prevent the nation they love from disappearing altogether.
Readers can purchase “America: A Nation Being Destroyed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The Communist plan to rule the world is real and happening as you read this,” writes Miller. “Time is of no concern to them, only the results they are seeing. The main focus here will always be on stopping them by getting our country back into the hands of the people and not the government. The speed at which we seem to be heading toward communism is alarming to those of us who are actually looking at it! The danger we face in the coming years is real. Our nation is on the verge of collapsing into a communistic type of dictatorship. Our leaders in both parties are so focused on party lines, power, and keeping their jobs forever that they are not seeing it or just do not care. Some may even be suspected of working toward helping a socialistic or communist takeover of the US and the world. This book will also touch on gun control, religion, government spending, and our electoral process. If we are not willing to do something, who is going to do it for us? No one. In not many years, our heirs will be living under a communistic regime, and they will not like it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Clark Miller’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey to witness the ways in which the American way of life is slowly being eroded right before one's eyes. With each turn of the page, Miller implores readers to stand up towards those who would destroy America, and work to prevent the nation they love from disappearing altogether.
Readers can purchase “America: A Nation Being Destroyed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories