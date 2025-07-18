Author Clark Miller’s New Book, "America: A Nation Being Destroyed," is a Powerful Call to Action to Encourage Readers to Fight Against the Communist Takeover of America

Recent release “America: A Nation Being Destroyed” from Covenant Books author Clark Miller is a poignant and compelling read that explores the ways in which communism serves as a potential threat to American democracy and freedom, serving as a warning call for readers to defend their American ideals from those who wish to destroy them.