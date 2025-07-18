Author Jessica Wielechowski’s New Book, "Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality," is a Powerful Guide to Living a More Fulfilling Life Through Christ
Recent release “Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality” from Covenant Books author Jessica Wielechowski is a poignant and thought-provoking discussion that explores how centering one’s life around Christ and his teachings can help them to overcome whatever challenges they may be facing, allowing them to live life to their fullest potential.
Conway, SC, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Wielechowski, a loving wife and worship leader at You Are Loved Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has completed her new book, “Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality”: an eye-opening look at how opening oneself up to faith and the Lord can lead to overcoming the personal struggles one may face in life.
Author Jessica Wielechowski was born and raised in North Carolina and is an honored alumnus of UNC Wilmington. She left her career as a marketing director of six years to take a leap of faith and go into full-time ministry. Through her work with You Are Loved Church, Wielechowski works to change not only her community but the world by inspiring faith, transforming lives, and empowering people in all spheres of society.
“Not living the life you thought you would be?” asks Wielechowski. “Things aren’t going as planned, and the reality you find yourself in is, well, less than optimal. A life of heartache, poor choices, debt, bad habits, dead-end jobs, and on the verge of hopelessness. And there are people around you who are telling you to ‘just have faith,’ but you don’t even know what it really is or how to have it.
“Maybe you are someone who has felt disillusioned and exhausted from trying to grasp the concept of faith trapped in a cycle of stagnation, watching others thrive as you struggle to find your footing. Maybe you are someone who is riddled with fear and anxiety, and no matter how hard you try, you can’t seem to break the hold they have on you.
“I want you to know that you are not alone.
“Fear and anxiety have held you captive for too long, but today, you can find freedom, and they don’t have to define your future. Discover how fear has been wielded as a weapon against your faith and unlock the immense power that lies dormant within you. You are destined to emerge as an overcomer, breaking free from the chains of fear that have bound you for far too long. This book is a road map to reclaiming your faith and defeating the adversary that seeks to extinguish it.
“We will define faith and uncover its true essence—a beacon of hope and transformation that fuels your life with purpose. Faith can create a reality you never dreamed of with unimaginable power, power that doesn’t come from yourself but comes from a supernatural being who is all-powerful, all-knowing, all-loving, and everywhere at once. His name is Yahweh. His name is Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Wielechowski’s new book will help uplift readers as they discover the true key to unlocking their fullest potential and moving beyond the fear and doubts that hold them back. Based upon the author’s ministry work, “Faith Over Fear” is a vital tool that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a perfect resource for both individual and group work.
Readers can purchase “Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Wielechowski’s new book will help uplift readers as they discover the true key to unlocking their fullest potential and moving beyond the fear and doubts that hold them back. Based upon the author’s ministry work, “Faith Over Fear” is a vital tool that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a perfect resource for both individual and group work.
