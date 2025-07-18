Author Jessica Wielechowski’s New Book, "Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality," is a Powerful Guide to Living a More Fulfilling Life Through Christ

Recent release “Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality” from Covenant Books author Jessica Wielechowski is a poignant and thought-provoking discussion that explores how centering one’s life around Christ and his teachings can help them to overcome whatever challenges they may be facing, allowing them to live life to their fullest potential.