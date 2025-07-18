Author Gerrie Beebe’s New Book, "Come!" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Follows the Author’s Life Journey and Her Relationship with Faith Through Her Struggles and Triumphs

Recent release “Come!” from Covenant Books author Gerrie Beebe is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow the author as she reflects upon her life experiences, exploring how her faith in the Lord and relationship with her loved ones served as a guiding beacon to prepare for life’s challenges.