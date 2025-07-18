Author Gerrie Beebe’s New Book, "Come!" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Follows the Author’s Life Journey and Her Relationship with Faith Through Her Struggles and Triumphs
Recent release “Come!” from Covenant Books author Gerrie Beebe is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow the author as she reflects upon her life experiences, exploring how her faith in the Lord and relationship with her loved ones served as a guiding beacon to prepare for life’s challenges.
Middletown, RI, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gerrie Beebe, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired social worker and nursing-home administrator who enjoys cooking, gardening, and painting, has completed her new book, “Come!”: a compelling memoir that follows the author’s journey through the darkness and into the light, revealing the trials she has overcome through her strength and resilience.
“Here I was searching for the meaning of life for so many years, and I didn’t even know I was searching,” writes Beebe. “I thought fortune and fame were in my cards, but boy, was I ever wrong. Life takes lots of twists and turns, and my life is no different compared to everyone else who walks through its doors. What I didn’t realize is that there is always so much more to learn.
“Most surprisingly, I found out that, when you truly feel down and out, that is the time when your vulnerability helps you open yourself up to new opportunities in ways you never dreamed possible.
“This book is written for everyone who is struggling to maneuver through the deepest and darkest passages of this life. If you follow closely, you may discover the secret to how to take the easiest path. So pay attention.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gerrie Beebe’s new book is a poignant and deeply personal account that’s sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Come!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
