Author Noel Smythe’s New Book "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence Technology on Public School Curriculums of Mathematics-Sciences" Discusses Groundbreaking Technology
Recent release “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence Technology on Public School Curriculums of Mathematics-Sciences” from Page Publishing author Noel Smythe explores the effects of AI on the education system.
Raleigh, NC, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Noel Smythe, an educator with over twenty years in public and private secondary education as a mathematics/physics instructor, has completed his new book, “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence Technology on Public School Curriculums of Mathematics-Sciences”: a fascinating look into the way AI is changing the education system.
Author Noel Smythe has serendipitously arrived at this juncture in his life where he could silence the voice of experience within him yearning to share caveats of insights. Even though his expertise is in mathematics/physics and instructional technology, he has always been an avid and gifted writer (as per his teachers and professors). For him, laughter as well as writing cleanses the soul.
He has always been fascinated by artificial intelligence, especially as it relates to its implications for education, and the progress in anthropomorphism. Pursuing a life of the mind for its purely hedonistic pleasure is his “modus operandi” as he derives pleasure from it, although he has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, physics, and Spanish from Excelsior College (USNY) and a master’s degree in educational technology from Strayer University.
Smythe writes, “In a concerted effort to contribute to the much-needed improvement/betterment of public education, especially in mathematics and the sciences, I find myself on a pilgrimage to effect positive change. The oft reported public school casualty that seems to be so ubiquitous can probably be gainsaid by an amalgam of strategic applications in artificial intelligence. In order to elucidate some of the ideas I propose, I have tried to substantiate the same. As a product of the public school system myself, I submit that my academic pedigree is not an exception, but rather is, and can be, the rule. While I do not purport this to be the panacea, the be all and the end all, it is along the continuum of technological advancement in which our postmodern space has manacled us from this point onward. Concordantly, I must admit that had it not been for the kind affection and guidance of my mother Mrs. Lillian Smythe, my mentor Reverend Frederick Douglas Smith, and some of the most astute teachers and professors that have shaped my personality and ethics, I would not have been able to overcome the seemingly insurmountable odds that I have intermittently encountered. To all response, I say kudos!”
Published by Page Publishing, Noel Smythe’s informative work that explores the impact of artificial intelligence, specifically as it relates to current and future trends in curriculum development, paralleling the augmentation of technological expertise as the consequential natural progression of increased human intelligence.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence Technology on Public School Curriculums of Mathematics-Sciences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, Noel Smythe’s informative work that explores the impact of artificial intelligence, specifically as it relates to current and future trends in curriculum development, paralleling the augmentation of technological expertise as the consequential natural progression of increased human intelligence.
