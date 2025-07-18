Author D.C. Page’s New Book, "I Forgive You," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around Two Army Veterans Who Reconnect Years Later After Becoming Roommates

Recent release “I Forgive You” from Page Publishing author D.C. Page is a poignant and captivating tale that follows David and Danny, two friends and veterans of the Army who reconnect years after their deployment to see if their friendship is viable enough to share an apartment together. But after becoming roommates, both must navigate their new dynamic while sorting out their past history.