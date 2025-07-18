Author D.C. Page’s New Book, "I Forgive You," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around Two Army Veterans Who Reconnect Years Later After Becoming Roommates
Recent release “I Forgive You” from Page Publishing author D.C. Page is a poignant and captivating tale that follows David and Danny, two friends and veterans of the Army who reconnect years after their deployment to see if their friendship is viable enough to share an apartment together. But after becoming roommates, both must navigate their new dynamic while sorting out their past history.
New York, NY, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.C. Page, a modern day Renaissance man whose life is filled with artistic expression and has traveled all over the country, sharing his love of creative efforts, has completed his new book, “I Forgive You”: a gripping story of two friends and veterans who meet again years later to become roommates, exploring their shifting dynamics and unresolved trauma from their time in the army.
“David and Danny were friends who reconnected in Syracuse, New York, following active duty in the army. David had been stationed stateside while Danny was in Vietnam,” writes Page.
“Neither of them knew how much they had changed during their years apart or if their friendship was still viable. That was put to the ultimate test when they signed a lease for an apartment to share in Pennsylvania where David was hired as a teacher.
“David was the older of the two and had graduated from college as well at the Drill Sergeant’s Academy. He was anxious to get away from his hometown and the war stories his father had burdened him with.
“Danny, who had been like a wide-eyed kid and dreamer, came home carrying the war with him. He was a damaged and angry man, using drugs and alcohol to manage his terrors.
“David saw Danny’s struggles and thought it was his duty to help him.
“Danny saw David as the sergeant who had ordered him into battle. He thought his duty was to kill him.”
Published by Page Publishing, D.C. Page’s enthralling tale is an emotionally stirring and character-driven tale that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "I Forgive You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
