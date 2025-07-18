Author James Kimble’s New Book, "Winning Simple Effective Lessons Framework to Soar," is a Comprehensive Guide to Effective Strategies for Success in Life and Business
Recent release “Winning Simple Effective Lessons Framework to Soar” from Page Publishing author James Kimble is a compelling and thought-provoking guidebook that draws upon the author’s four decades long career to provide readers with the tools and advice they need in order to achieve growth and success in both their personal and professional lives.
Sedona, AZ, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Kimble, the founder and chair of Aerie Strategy Group, LLC, has completed his new book, “Winning Simple Effective Lessons Framework to Soar”: an insightful guide that explores effective strategies and tools one needs in order to “soar” in both their professional and personal lives, offering a plethora of tools and advice to grow any career.
Author James Kimble is a leader in strategic management and corporate development with forty years of broad global business line and staff experience. Throughout his career, James has achieved significant accomplishments in strategic planning, corporate development, business unit management, innovation, sales, investment management, financial analysis, and consulting. The author pioneered an innovative integrated strategic management system that focused company resources on the critical core priorities to accelerate strategic profitable growth, increase ROI, and minimize risk. Currently, James resides in Arizona with his wife, Bonnie, and their two ragdoll cats.
“50 Winning Lessons are succinctly summarized with real, practical examples and stories that can be applied individually and more powerfully combined together to help you win in life and business,” shares Kimble.
“The Winning Lessons are the essential bedrock you need to SOAR (Strategy, Organic Growth and Acquisitions, Asset Management, and Results Assessment/Reward). There is an overview, key learnings, list of key do’s and don’ts, case studies and stories, and simple framework tools.
“Based on 40 years of strategic management, corporate development, and leadership success at Fortune 500 and smaller public and private firms.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Kimble’s engaging guide will captivate readers seeking to make gains in both their personal and professional worlds, offering both examples and the tools they need to make their goals a reality. Eye-opening and candid, “Winning Simple Effective Lessons Framework to Soar” is poised to become a vital resource that will leave a lasting impression on those willing to open themselves up to the possibilities within its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Winning Simple Effective Lessons Framework to Soar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
