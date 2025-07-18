Author James Kimble’s New Book, "Soar to Win," is a Compelling Guide to the Author’s Own Winning Strategy He Has Developed for Both Professional and Personal Lives

Recent release “Soar to Win” from Page Publishing author James Kimble is an insightful and fascinating guide to the author’s SOAR strategy that is designed to help managers succeed and win in their industry. Standing for Strategy, Organic Growth and Acquisitions, Asset Management, and Results Assessment/Reward, “Soar to Win” is sure to help uplift and boost one’s career to the next level.