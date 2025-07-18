Author James Kimble’s New Book, "Soar to Win," is a Compelling Guide to the Author’s Own Winning Strategy He Has Developed for Both Professional and Personal Lives
Recent release “Soar to Win” from Page Publishing author James Kimble is an insightful and fascinating guide to the author’s SOAR strategy that is designed to help managers succeed and win in their industry. Standing for Strategy, Organic Growth and Acquisitions, Asset Management, and Results Assessment/Reward, “Soar to Win” is sure to help uplift and boost one’s career to the next level.
Sedona, AZ, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Kimble, the founder and chair of Aerie Strategy Group, LLC, has completed his new book, “Soar to Win”: A comprehensive guide to the author’s strategic lessons and framework he developed throughout his career that can help to ensure success in a variety of fields as well as life.
Author James Kimble is a leader in strategic management and corporate development with forty years of broad global business line and staff experience. He has significant accomplishments in strategic planning, corporate development, business unit management, innovation, sales, investment management, financial analysis, and consulting in consumer products, food, business-to-business, and hospitality industries. Throughout his career, James pioneered an innovative integrated strategic management system that focused company resources on the critical core priorities to accelerate strategic profitable growth, increase ROI, and minimize risk. Currently, the author resides in Arizona with his wife, Bonnie, and their two ragdoll cats.
“The book is based on applied learnings from my life and business career,” writes Kimble. “One of my strengths is to observe and process a large amount of data and experiences, cherry-pick key learnings, and communicate them in an understandable manner with comparisons to life experiences where applicable. This goes back to how I was raised and my competitive family, sports, academic, and life experiences. Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, teachers, colleagues, and friends!
“The approach here as opposed to other books is to try provide a much simpler tool to learn and to use for business and life.
“This book contains a separate discussion for each SOAR area: Strategy, Organic Growth and Acquisitions, Asset Management, and Results Assessment/Reward. There is an overview, key learnings, list of key do’s and don’ts, examples, case studies/stories, and simple framework tools.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Kimble’s engaging guide will help career-driven readers gain the upper hand in improving their professional game, leading to future wins and growth at any level. Based upon years of learning across four decades of experience, “Soar to Win” promises to be a vital resource for those seeking to improve their game and get more out of their career.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Soar to Win” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
