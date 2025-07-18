Author Jonathan Goldenthal’s Book, “All Animals Are Welcome: A Dr. Dentist Series,” is About a Little Girl Named Amelia Who Imagines a Dentist Who Works on All Creatures
Recent release “All Animals Are Welcome: A Dr. Dentist Series” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Goldenthal, DMD, is the first in a compilation of stories that play wistfully with the conception of dental and medical care.
Aberdeen, NJ, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Goldenthal, DMD, who grew up in New York City, has completed his new book, “All Animals Are Welcome: A Dr. Dentist Series”: a delightful and fun-filled children’s story written to help young readers and listeners overcome fears of the dentist.
Goldenthal shares, “Children are anxious no differently than those grown up. It is always the unknown fears that strike us hardest, and we waste so much time with them.” His goal is to inspire young readers and listeners and help find fun and creativity instead of fear.
Author Jonathan Goldenthal, DMD, has been a writer of songs and stories since childhood. A practicing dentist for over forty years in the heart of Manhattan, he has regaled his patients with song and tale. His stories belie his love of life and the tenderness readers all can share. Dr. Jonathan Goldenthal is proud to present his Dr. Dentist Series, which brings a playful approach to the things readers are often are anxious about, like the dentist.
Published by Page Publishing, Jonathan Goldenthal’s light and happy tale follows Amelia as she uses imagination to create a caring environment that gives her the strength to help others. The book features beautifully detailed illustrations that help to bring the story and characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “All Animals Are Welcome: A Dr. Dentist Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
