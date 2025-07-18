Author Debbie Lynn Eddy’s New Book, "Quackers the Duck," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Duck Named Quackers as He Searches for New Friends Everywhere He Goes
Recent release “Quackers the Duck” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debbie Lynn Eddy is a charming story that centers around Quackers, a duck who is lonely after realizing he has no friends to count on. After resolving to find new friends, Quackers sets out to search high and low for new friends, as well as a special someone to start a family of his own.
Cedar City, UT, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Lynn Eddy, a loving wife and mother of four who studied early childhood education in college, has completed her new book, “Quackers the Duck”: a heartfelt story that centers around a duck who searches all over for brand new friends, and manages to find a special duck who will become his future wife.
Eddy begins her tale, “Quackers the Duck was incredibly sad when he sat down to count all the friends that he had.
“When he sat down, he just counted ‘me, myself, and I.’ He put down his poor feathered head and began to cry.
“Then he jumped up and decided right then and there, that if he were to have friends, he would search everywhere.
“He would search every lake, pond, and stream until he found all the friends of his dreams.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Debbie Lynn Eddy’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love of children and education, as well as her passion for storytelling and writing children’s stories. With colorful artwork and witty rhymes inspired by Dr. Suess, “Quackers the Duck” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this heartwarming story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Quackers the Duck" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
