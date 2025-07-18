Author Debbie Lynn Eddy’s New Book, "Quackers the Duck," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Duck Named Quackers as He Searches for New Friends Everywhere He Goes

Recent release “Quackers the Duck” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debbie Lynn Eddy is a charming story that centers around Quackers, a duck who is lonely after realizing he has no friends to count on. After resolving to find new friends, Quackers sets out to search high and low for new friends, as well as a special someone to start a family of his own.