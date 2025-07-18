Kara Rountree’s New Book, "Grandma’s Phone, Lost in Africa," is a Charming Story That Follows a Lost Cellphone’s Journey Through the Many Animals of the African Savannah
Fort Wayne, IN, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kara Rountree, whose minimalist, nomadic lifestyle she enjoys with her husband helps to inspire her writing, has completed her most recent book, “Grandma’s Phone, Lost in Africa”: a heartfelt story that centers around a grandmother’s cellphone, which she loses while out on a safari trip. As all the different animals discover this mysterious object, they pass the phone around, sending it on a wild adventure as its camera captures up close photos of each of the animals.
“Dive into ‘Grandma’s Phone, Lost in Africa,’ where a simple night safari becomes a magical adventure!” writes Rountree. “After Grandma’s phone falls out during her trip, the animals of the African savannah turn it into a wild photo album. From curious leopards to playful elephants, each creature adds a whimsical selfie, capturing a night of unexpected joy and adventure. Perfect for sparking children’s imagination and teaching them about wildlife, this delightful tale shows how sometimes, the most enchanting stories come from the most unexpected events. Bring the wonder of the savannah home and share a unique story with your child that they’ll treasure!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kara Rountree’s book is sure to captivate readers of all ages as its story intertwines the wonders of technology with the beauty of African wildlife. With colorful artwork to help bring Rountree’s tale to life, “Grandma’s Phone, Lost in Africa” is sure to delight readers of all ages, illustrating a harmonious blend of human ingenuity and animal majesty.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Grandma’s Phone, Lost in Africa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
