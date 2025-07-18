Taylor Watts’s New Book, "Green Teen," is a Thrilling Story of a Bullied Teen Who Becomes a Target for Those Who Wish to Gain His Newly Developed Superpowers
Columbia, MS, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Taylor Watts, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, has completed his most recent book “Green Teen”: a riveting tale that centers around a teenage boy who, after constantly being made fun of at school, suddenly turns green and develops special powers he must somehow hide from others.
“Oliver Birman or, as everyone who knows him would call him, Kitty, is just like any other kid,” shares Watts. “He’s just a teenage boy who doesn’t want to go to school because he constantly gets made fun of over his ridiculous nickname. His life gets turned upside down even more when one day he discovers his skin has turned inexplicably green and he has also obtained some sort of superpowers. As his parents are on an anniversary getaway, Oliver tries to find a way to hide what’s happened to him, but while working things out, he grows to like what he’s become. He may enjoy it as time goes on, but little does he know, people he knows, and even those he doesn’t know, want him and the powers he has obtained.”
Published by Fulton Books, Taylor Watts’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Oliver’s journey to discover the truth behind his powers, all while avoiding those who seek to capture and use him for their own purposes. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Green Teen” is sure to delight fans of the superhero genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Green Teen” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
