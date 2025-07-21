Rey Perez’s New Book, "Kasper and the Zodiac Signs," Follows a Young Swimmer Who Embarks on a Fantasy Adventure in Her Mind After She Slips Into a Coma
Corona, NY, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rey Perez, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, and has always had a passion for writing, has completed his most recent book, “Kasper and the Zodiac Signs”: a riveting that that follows a young swimmer who, while training for the Olympics, ends up in a coma and finds herself in a world inhabited by the twelve Zodiac signs.
“‘Kasper and the Zodiac Signs’ ... starts off with the birth of a future Olympic gold medalist in the swimming competition,” writes Perez. “However, unbeknownst to all, her life would take her much farther than that. It would take her to a realm in her life never before seen by anyone in our modern times.
“While practicing for the 2016 Olympics, Emily Kasper suffered a near-fatal swimming pool accident that placed her in a coma. While in her coma, Emily found herself on land inhabited by the twelve zodiac signs of the calendar year. Unknown to them who she was, they wondered. Could she be here to replace one of us? If so, which one?
“As for Emily Kasper, she does not remember who she is, nor does she remember where she came from, which complicates things even more. Her thirst to know about herself and where she came from grows as she ventures through seashores, rainforests, wilderness, meadows, wastelands, mountain ranges, canyons, and more. As she does, she meets the strangest of all gods and deities that, in some ways, help her learn who she is and how to get back home before she ends up replacing one of them as a new zodiac sign forever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rey Perez’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Emily’s journey to find her way back home before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Kasper and the Zodiac Signs” blends together action, romance, and humor to deliver a spellbinding novel that readers won’t be able to put down.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Kasper and the Zodiac Signs” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
