Tom Puma’s New Book, “THE ENDLESS QUEST: A Journey Under the Earth,” is a Gripping Tale of Two Young Boys Who Travel Down Below the Earth, as Told by an Old Sea Captain
Cave Creek, AZ, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tom Puma, a retired electrician and real estate agent who has been writing since 1980, has completed his most recent book, “THE ENDLESS QUEST: A Journey Under the Earth”: a compelling novel that follows Charles and John, two young boys who embark on a quest into the Amazon where they discover a path to an entire world hidden beneath the Earth’s surface.
Raised on Staten Island, New York, author Tom Puma currently resides in Cave Creek, Arizona, where he enjoys his two-and-a-half acres of solitude to work on his writing projects. When Puma is not writing, he enjoys studying history, Bible study, art shows, singing, and listening to doo-wop and opera. The author also supports Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where twenty-five percent of his royalties will be donated.
“Come to the Saint George Library and join the adventure as an old sea captain tells of a quest that began many years ago and is still going on till this day,” writes Puma. “It begins with two fourteen-year-old boys, Charles Jackson and John Ryan, as they accompany their explorer fathers into the jungles of the Amazon to find the lost city of Dawleetoo and its famous explorer Alfred Middleton who vanished along with his entire expedition in 1901.
“Journey along as you travel through the Amazon River and meet primitive natives and explore ancient ruins and temples. Climb a huge temple with booby traps to the top where they find themselves fighting off a giant ape who protects the lost city. They soon find themselves inside an altar with a stairway and strange carvings that leads down under the earth. Follow along as the old sea captain returns each week to the library to continue each chapter of the adventure as Charles and John, along with their fathers, barely escape through a long winding tunnel with frozen prehistoric beast in its walls and find themselves on a beach with an ocean. Here they find an old boat washed up on the shore with giant lizards roaming the shoreline. Picture yourself living in a place where there is no time, no sun, no moon, and no watch.
“Join them as they make their way across a vast ocean where they encounter attacks by pygmies, giant sea creatures, missing links. Sail along as they come upon an island of pirates and find love. Things get complicated when they have to leave their newfound loves and continue their journey, promising to return one day.
“After many months at sea, they come upon a beautiful city under the earth called Arcadia. A place where people never grow old. A place where there is no war, no crime, no hate, only love and kindness for each other. This place is governed by one man— the legendary Prestor John. It is here that they settle down and learn the ways of these people. Until after many years, Charles decides that he wishes to return to the surface of the earth.
“You will learn about the life of the old sea captain, who is telling this story, and Debra, a young librarian who befriends him as he tells a tale of an endless quest.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Puma’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this imaginative journey of adventure and courage, where anything is possible for both young boys. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “THE ENDLESS QUEST” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “THE ENDLESS QUEST: A Journey Under the Earth” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Raised on Staten Island, New York, author Tom Puma currently resides in Cave Creek, Arizona, where he enjoys his two-and-a-half acres of solitude to work on his writing projects. When Puma is not writing, he enjoys studying history, Bible study, art shows, singing, and listening to doo-wop and opera. The author also supports Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where twenty-five percent of his royalties will be donated.
“Come to the Saint George Library and join the adventure as an old sea captain tells of a quest that began many years ago and is still going on till this day,” writes Puma. “It begins with two fourteen-year-old boys, Charles Jackson and John Ryan, as they accompany their explorer fathers into the jungles of the Amazon to find the lost city of Dawleetoo and its famous explorer Alfred Middleton who vanished along with his entire expedition in 1901.
“Journey along as you travel through the Amazon River and meet primitive natives and explore ancient ruins and temples. Climb a huge temple with booby traps to the top where they find themselves fighting off a giant ape who protects the lost city. They soon find themselves inside an altar with a stairway and strange carvings that leads down under the earth. Follow along as the old sea captain returns each week to the library to continue each chapter of the adventure as Charles and John, along with their fathers, barely escape through a long winding tunnel with frozen prehistoric beast in its walls and find themselves on a beach with an ocean. Here they find an old boat washed up on the shore with giant lizards roaming the shoreline. Picture yourself living in a place where there is no time, no sun, no moon, and no watch.
“Join them as they make their way across a vast ocean where they encounter attacks by pygmies, giant sea creatures, missing links. Sail along as they come upon an island of pirates and find love. Things get complicated when they have to leave their newfound loves and continue their journey, promising to return one day.
“After many months at sea, they come upon a beautiful city under the earth called Arcadia. A place where people never grow old. A place where there is no war, no crime, no hate, only love and kindness for each other. This place is governed by one man— the legendary Prestor John. It is here that they settle down and learn the ways of these people. Until after many years, Charles decides that he wishes to return to the surface of the earth.
“You will learn about the life of the old sea captain, who is telling this story, and Debra, a young librarian who befriends him as he tells a tale of an endless quest.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tom Puma’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this imaginative journey of adventure and courage, where anything is possible for both young boys. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “THE ENDLESS QUEST” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “THE ENDLESS QUEST: A Journey Under the Earth” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories