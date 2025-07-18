Anne Marie Ginnane’s Newly Released “The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances” is a Heartfelt Continuation of Spiritual Reflection and Personal Healing
“The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Marie Ginnane is a moving sequel chronicling the author’s ongoing journey of healing after cancer, drawing strength from cherished memories, spiritual insight, and personal growth.
Neptune City, NJ, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances”: a deeply personal and spiritually rich reflection. “The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances” is the creation of published author, Anne Marie Ginnane, a cancer survivor who has spent many years in the labor market, academia, and the military.
Ginnane shares, “This book is a sequel to The Songs in My Heart: Seasonal Remembrances and continues to document Anne Ginnane’s journey of recovery after cancer. The book is filled with additional remembrances and memories that were defined by spiritual inspiration, guidance, and nurturance. These various experiences, acquired over a lifetime, empowered and enhanced the author’s fight for healing and survival. They also reinforced lessons that encompassed the development and growth of character.
As Anne Marie learned, God is holistic in His healing and looks at every part of an individual when He heals. In healing the author, God brought to mind particular images and memories that would be considered simple in a complex world. The recollections were reminiscent of truth and harmony in an uncluttered childhood and young adulthood. They also emphasized key values that were progressive in nature and always in a shifting state of maturation. As Anne Marie struggled to return to a state of normalcy after cancer and treatments, this is the stuff that made her strong, inspired her, and gave her hope.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne Marie Ginnane’s new book offers a gentle and inspiring message for anyone navigating hardship or seeking peace through faith and remembrance.
Consumers can purchase “The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Songs in My Heart: Selective Remembrances,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
