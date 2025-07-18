Kristian Klepes’s Newly Released “Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?” is a Compelling Exploration of Spiritual Assurance and the Presence of Christ Within Believers
“Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristian Klepes is a thought-provoking study that blends theology and practical application to help readers examine and affirm the indwelling of Christ in their lives.
Rochester, NY, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?”: a theologically rich and spiritually uplifting work that invites readers to reflect deeply on their faith and relationship with Jesus Christ. “Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?” is the creation of published author, Kristian Klepes, a Christian scholar and lawyer who lives in Rochester, New York, with his beloved wife, Elizabeth Klepes, and their dog Fiona Klepes. God has blessed him with the following: growing up in a Christian family, graduating magna cum laude in psychology from the University of Rochester, graduating from the University at Buffalo School of Law, passing the New York Bar Exam, publishing a peer-reviewed article in the Canadian American Theological Review, working at Philippone Law Offices, and being married to his beloved wife, Elizabeth Klepes.
Klepes shares, “Do you need to know whether or not Jesus Christ is really in your heart? Yes! This book explores the context of five of Christ’s statements and five of Paul’s statements regarding the necessity of having Christ in your heart. Theologically, if you become saved by accepting Jesus as your Lord and Savior, this results in having the presence of Jesus Christ in your heart through the power of the indwelling Holy Spirit. Practically, realizing that Jesus Christ is in you will sanctify you in your struggles with temptation, trials, and sharing the gospel. Revival will flow from relying on the presence of Christ in your heart. Will you let Jesus revive you today?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristian Klepes’s new book offers readers a unique blend of scriptural analysis and heartfelt encouragement, ideal for those seeking a deeper understanding of their personal faith and walk with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is Jesus Christ Really In My Heart?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
