Jill Koch’s Newly Released "God’s Will: A Lifetime of Knowing Him" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Faith, Healing, and Divine Guidance
“God’s Will: A Lifetime of Knowing Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jill Koch is a deeply personal memoir that reflects on life’s challenges, the power of prayer, and the unmistakable presence of God’s will throughout her journey.
Temple, TX, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Will: A Lifetime of Knowing Him,” a heartfelt testimony of faith, healing, and divine guidance, is the creation of published author, Jill Koch.
Koch shares, “In 2012, after a lengthy time away from the end of my marriage, I would spend my time with the Lord, either praying or crying out to Him to know what I was supposed to do with the rest of my life. Three grown children out on their own. So now what? I joined a new church, met some precious friends that helped me grow in my faith. God was using this time for what He was about to reveal.
“I was in prayer one evening. I felt so close to my heavenly Father it was as if He was everywhere—around me, above me, below me, and so strong inside. I rested in that moment, and a vision came to me. The photo on the front was what I saw in that moment. It didn’t last long; however, in October of 2020, I married my husband that God sent me. We married in his parents’ patio garden area, and when I was looking through our wedding pictures, there was the vision God had given me. It belongs to my husband’s parents! It’s been 'God’s will” since.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jill Koch’s new book offers readers an inspiring message of trust in God’s timing and the beauty that unfolds when we surrender to His plan.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Will: A Lifetime of Knowing Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Will: A Lifetime of Knowing Him,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
