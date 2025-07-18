Wes Walton’s Newly Released "Riding for the Brand: Second Edition" is a Stirring Collection of Real-Life Stories and Spiritual Insights from a Seasoned Cowboy Pastor
“Riding for the Brand: Second Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wes Walton is an inspiring continuation of his journey from rodeo arenas to church planting, filled with faith-driven life lessons and messages meant to challenge and uplift readers in their walk with Christ.
Cave Creek, AZ, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Riding for the Brand: Second Edition”: a stirring collection of true stories, spiritual lessons, and cowboy wisdom rooted in a lifetime of service, adventure, and faith. “Riding for the Brand: Second Edition” is the creation of published author, Wes Walton, who founded and led Lone Tree Bible Ranch in southeast Wyoming from 1975 to 2018 while also earning world titles in cowboy mounted shooting. Known for starting cowboy churches at rodeo events, he preferred ministering from the arena rather than a pulpit. He wrote devotionals, spoke nationally and internationally, and eventually planted Fire Rock Cowboy Church in Wickenburg, Arizona. His book shares true stories of faith and adventure that shaped him into a bold servant of Christ. His sermons can be found on YouTube through Fire Rock Cowboy Church.
Walton shares, “This second book of Riding for the Brand is for a different brand, a different season, or era. After founding and directing Lone Tree Bible Ranch in southeastern Wyoming for forty years, Bobbie and I moved to Arizona and planted a cowboy church called Fire Rock Cowboy Church with this new brand or logo: a backward F connected to an R, circled with a C.
“The name Fire Rock comes from Matthew 3:11 and Luke 3:16, where John the Baptist says, 'Jesus will baptize you with His Holy Spirit and with fire.'
“And the Rock comes from a message taught at Lone Tree where I encouraged young people to get out of the muck of their condition and stand on the rock of their position in Christ.
“This entire book of life stories and messages is designed to encourage and inspire everyone to step out of religion and into a relationship with God Himself to get on this journey and experience of a lifetime. Jesus told stories everywhere He went. People could relate to His stories about fishing, shepherding, planting, storms, and climbing a mountain to get peace and rest. He was about loving people where they were but loving them enough to stretch them beyond where they were.
“To graduate to living equivalent to who Jesus says you are. To start living out of their true identity. To start experiencing a life of the impossible. Let’s start being the platform God can use to glorify Himself and honor Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wes Walton’s new book is a powerful reminder that no matter the terrain—whether it’s a rodeo arena, a ranch, or a pulpit—God calls His people to ride boldly for His name. Through rich storytelling and heartfelt teaching, Walton invites readers to discover their true identity in Christ and step into a life of divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Riding for the Brand: Second Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Riding for the Brand: Second Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
