Angela Creek’s Newly Released "Library Ligerdean" is a Heartwarming Tale of Mystery, Imagination, and a Magical New Friend Found Behind a Library Door
“Library Ligerdean” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Creek is a delightful children’s story that sparks curiosity and celebrates the magic of reading, friendship, and the adventures found in books.
Texarkana, TX, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Library Ligerdean,” a charming and imaginative story where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, is the creation of published author, Angela Creek.
Creek shares, “When a door suddenly appears in the library, everyone is left to wonder, What could possibly be on the other side of this door?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Creek’s new book invites young readers into a whimsical world where books come alive, a mysterious visitor becomes a beloved friend, and a quiet school library is transformed into a place of wonder and magic.
Consumers can purchase “Library Ligerdean” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Library Ligerdean,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
