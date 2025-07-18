Regina Lee Roth’s Newly Released “The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” is a Heartfelt and Educational Tale Told from the Eyes of a Rescued Dog
“The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Lee Roth is an inspiring, rhyming story based on the true rescue and recovery of a lovable dog named Jax. Written from Jax’s perspective, this story shines a light on the realities of pet abandonment and the joy of second chances.
Cape Coral, FL, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax”: a touching and engaging children’s story told through the eyes of a once-abandoned dog who found hope and healing. “The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” is the creation of published author, Regina Lee Roth, who lives in Cape Coral, Florida, with her husband, three sons, and dogs Cameo and Jax. She has an AA degree in human services. She is a home health nurse, and she is passionate about health, nutrition, and natural healing and remedies. She will be furthering her education so that she can get a license to become a certified functional nutrition counselor.
Roth shares, “This is a true story about a young rescued dog named Jax. He is a Jack Russel–beagle mix, a 'Jack-A-Bee.' He was rescued in December 2020 from the Redland Rock Pit in Miami-Dade County, Florida. He was taken to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter in Cape Coral, Florida. He was very sick with multiple infections, and he was given excellent medical care to heal him and bring him back to health. He was adopted one month later by the Roth family.
“This story is written from Jax’s point of view, and the sentences rhyme. Real pictures of Jax and his journey are included in this book. You will be amazed to see his handsome transformation. This true story is inspirational, and it brings awareness to a common problem all over the United States. Millions of stray dogs are abandoned and in need of help.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Lee Roth’s new book offers young readers a fun, rhyming adventure with an uplifting message of hope, compassion, and awareness about animal welfare.
Consumers can purchase “The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
