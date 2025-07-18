Regina Lee Roth’s Newly Released “The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” is a Heartfelt and Educational Tale Told from the Eyes of a Rescued Dog

“The Real Life Adventures of Jack-A-Bee Jax” from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Lee Roth is an inspiring, rhyming story based on the true rescue and recovery of a lovable dog named Jax. Written from Jax’s perspective, this story shines a light on the realities of pet abandonment and the joy of second chances.