Author Linda M. Berry’s New Book, "Level Three: Book 3 of 5," is a Riveting Story of a Young Girl as She and Her Class Complete Various Achievements and Excel in School

Recent release “Level Three: Book 3 of 5” from Covenant Books author Linda M. Berry is an engaging story that centers around Brooklyn Berry, a young girl who begins attending classes at the Learning Factory with facilitator Nana Wynn. Through her work with Nana, Brooklyn’s experiences reveal that young children can learn with the proper instructions and discipline.