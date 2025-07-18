Author Linda M. Berry’s New Book, "Level Three: Book 3 of 5," is a Riveting Story of a Young Girl as She and Her Class Complete Various Achievements and Excel in School
Recent release “Level Three: Book 3 of 5” from Covenant Books author Linda M. Berry is an engaging story that centers around Brooklyn Berry, a young girl who begins attending classes at the Learning Factory with facilitator Nana Wynn. Through her work with Nana, Brooklyn’s experiences reveal that young children can learn with the proper instructions and discipline.
New Holland, OH, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda M. Berry, who holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and homeland security and completed doctoral courses at North Central University, has completed her new book, “Level Three: Book 3 of 5”: captivating story that reveals the key to ensuring that young children like protagonist Brooklyn Berry can begin learning as young as age three when presented with effective educators that utilize impactful teaching methods.
Author Linda M. Berry retired from the State of Ohio, working for both the Adult Parole Authority in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Department of Developmental Disabilities in Columbus, Ohio. The author also retired from the Army National Guard as a military police head of operations. Her volunteer work is extensive, and she is a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans. Berry is a member of the Broad Street Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio, attends a church called the Atlanta Methodist Church in New Holland, Ohio, and cooks for the Living Waters Church in Williamsport, Ohio.
“Book 3 is the epiphany of the series,” shares Berry. “This book is designed to show America and the world that children aged three can learn properly whether they are normal, have a developmental disability, or have any physical problems. All universities, educators, teachers, and caregivers of children aged three will enjoy the attributes. Book 3 will show the universe that it is possible to be three steps ahead by the time they get to kindergarten. This book introduces the facilitator of the Learning Factory, Nana Wynn. It is Nana Wynn’s style of teaching that is missing to advance all children. ‘Level Three’ is glorifying and will astonish all who read this book. These students did not reach the top of their potential, but they are thinking outside the box and galactically reaching for the stars.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda M. Berry’s new book will help readers of all ages discover how learning can be made efficient and fun at any grade level, ensuring future success both academically and outside of the classroom. The third installment in the author’s series, “Level Three: Book 3 of 5” is sure to inspire educators and young readers alike to work harder towards their academic goals.
Readers can purchase “Level Three: Book 3 of 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
