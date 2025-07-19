Free Concerts Uplift Community Through Music and Praise
LIFTED Worship returns Live July 18 with guest keynote by Chris Chase
Innisfil, Canada, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After the success of its debut launch in downtown Barrie last month, LIFTED Worship returns for their second community event on Friday, July 18 at 7:00-9:00PM, hosted at Innisfil Community Church. This free, all-ages experience is part of a growing regional movement designed to bring people together through powerful, youth-driven musical expression, creative arts and faith-driven connection.
LIFTED Worship is not a typical concert, nor a church service. It is a unique, high-energy experience that invites everyone, no matter where they are in their faith journey, to explore a deeper sense of belonging and hope. The July event will feature a powerful 10 minute talk by podcast host, and leadership keynote Chris Chase, with a message on living a more purpose-driven and meaningful life.
“These events create an open door for people to encounter something real,” said Paulo Cardoso, Co-Founder of LIFTED Worship. “Whether you’re someone of deep faith, just beginning to ask questions, or just looking for an uplifting community vibe - we want you there.”
The July 18 event will feature a talented roster of local and regional musicians, along with space for personal reflection and joyful expression. With a focus on youth and young adults, the night is built to be relevant, energizing and inspiring.
The event is free to attend, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. Families, teens, youth groups and individuals from all walks of life are encouraged to come and be part of this fresh expression of faith and community. Free Tickets now available on Event Brite - search for Lifted Worship July 18.
In addition to the live event, volunteer opportunities are open to those who want to contribute creatively, or help with behind-the-scenes planning of future events.
Event Details:
What: LIFTED WORSHIP – Night of Music, Community & Praise
When: Friday, July 18, 2025 – 7:00 PM - 9:00PM (Doors at 6:30 PM)
Where: Innisfil Community Church, 1571 Innisfil Beach Rd, Innisfil, ON
Cost: Free Admission | All Ages Welcome
LIFTED WORSHIP is a grassroots initiative designed to ignite a spiritual and cultural revival through Spirit-filled music, arts and monthly worship events. Our mission is to create an inclusive community where believers, seekers or those still searching, can find belonging, encounter the Holy Spirit and be transformed by God’s love in a real and transformative way.
LIFTED Worship is not a typical concert, nor a church service. It is a unique, high-energy experience that invites everyone, no matter where they are in their faith journey, to explore a deeper sense of belonging and hope. The July event will feature a powerful 10 minute talk by podcast host, and leadership keynote Chris Chase, with a message on living a more purpose-driven and meaningful life.
“These events create an open door for people to encounter something real,” said Paulo Cardoso, Co-Founder of LIFTED Worship. “Whether you’re someone of deep faith, just beginning to ask questions, or just looking for an uplifting community vibe - we want you there.”
The July 18 event will feature a talented roster of local and regional musicians, along with space for personal reflection and joyful expression. With a focus on youth and young adults, the night is built to be relevant, energizing and inspiring.
The event is free to attend, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. Families, teens, youth groups and individuals from all walks of life are encouraged to come and be part of this fresh expression of faith and community. Free Tickets now available on Event Brite - search for Lifted Worship July 18.
In addition to the live event, volunteer opportunities are open to those who want to contribute creatively, or help with behind-the-scenes planning of future events.
Event Details:
What: LIFTED WORSHIP – Night of Music, Community & Praise
When: Friday, July 18, 2025 – 7:00 PM - 9:00PM (Doors at 6:30 PM)
Where: Innisfil Community Church, 1571 Innisfil Beach Rd, Innisfil, ON
Cost: Free Admission | All Ages Welcome
LIFTED WORSHIP is a grassroots initiative designed to ignite a spiritual and cultural revival through Spirit-filled music, arts and monthly worship events. Our mission is to create an inclusive community where believers, seekers or those still searching, can find belonging, encounter the Holy Spirit and be transformed by God’s love in a real and transformative way.
Contact
LIFTED WorshipContact
Paulo Cardoso
647-937-5084
www.liftedworship.ca
Paulo Cardoso
647-937-5084
www.liftedworship.ca
Categories