Ketaily Technical Consulting Launches LMS Training Platform Focused on Fire, Earthquake, and Disaster Safety
Ketaily Technical Consulting launches its LMS Training Platform, offering essential fire, earthquake, and disaster safety training for schools, businesses, and individuals. Built by experienced first responders, the platform features interactive modules on crisis communication, emergency leadership, and disaster response. Designed for real-world readiness, it empowers users with critical skills and confidence.
Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ketaily Technical Consulting is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge LMS Training Platform, developed to equip individuals, schools, and businesses with essential knowledge and preparedness skills for fire safety, earthquakes, campus threats, and large-scale disasters.
Rooted in decades of real-world emergency response experience, the platform is the vision of father-son duo Mike and Tim Ketaily—both seasoned professionals. Mike Ketaily, a retired Fire Captain, and his son Tim Ketaily, an active Fire Captain, have combined their frontline expertise to address a growing need for comprehensive safety training.
Ketaily Technical Consulting brings a proven track record to this new initiative, having already successfully taught and implemented critical safety and emergency preparedness protocols at numerous colleges and universities throughout Southern California. This extensive experience underscores the company’s deep understanding of the unique challenges and requirements within academic environments.
“Our goal is to make lifesaving knowledge accessible and easy to understand for anyone,” said Mike Ketaily. “Whether it’s an earthquake, a fire evacuation, or an active threat, knowing what to do in those first critical moments can make all the difference.”
The LMS platform offers interactive modules tailored for schools and universities, covering:
· Family safety and planning
· Crisis communication strategies
· Emergency leadership and accountability procedures
· Shelter-in-place and lockdown procedures
· Fire prevention and evacuation protocols
· Disaster preparedness and response
With intuitive design and flexible deployment, the platform ensures that learners not only gain knowledge but also develop situational awareness and confidence in responding to emergencies.
“Having responded to some of the city’s most challenging emergencies, I’ve seen firsthand how preparation saves lives,” added Mike Ketaily. “This platform is our way of giving back and helping people be truly ready.”
Rooted in decades of real-world emergency response experience, the platform is the vision of father-son duo Mike and Tim Ketaily—both seasoned professionals. Mike Ketaily, a retired Fire Captain, and his son Tim Ketaily, an active Fire Captain, have combined their frontline expertise to address a growing need for comprehensive safety training.
Ketaily Technical Consulting brings a proven track record to this new initiative, having already successfully taught and implemented critical safety and emergency preparedness protocols at numerous colleges and universities throughout Southern California. This extensive experience underscores the company’s deep understanding of the unique challenges and requirements within academic environments.
“Our goal is to make lifesaving knowledge accessible and easy to understand for anyone,” said Mike Ketaily. “Whether it’s an earthquake, a fire evacuation, or an active threat, knowing what to do in those first critical moments can make all the difference.”
The LMS platform offers interactive modules tailored for schools and universities, covering:
· Family safety and planning
· Crisis communication strategies
· Emergency leadership and accountability procedures
· Shelter-in-place and lockdown procedures
· Fire prevention and evacuation protocols
· Disaster preparedness and response
With intuitive design and flexible deployment, the platform ensures that learners not only gain knowledge but also develop situational awareness and confidence in responding to emergencies.
“Having responded to some of the city’s most challenging emergencies, I’ve seen firsthand how preparation saves lives,” added Mike Ketaily. “This platform is our way of giving back and helping people be truly ready.”
Contact
The GCMG AgencyContact
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
https://www.ketailytechnicalconsulting.com/
Dean Ladell
213-324-5185
https://www.ketailytechnicalconsulting.com/
Categories