Deliberate Coaching: Business Edition Launch

New Release: Deliberate Coaching by Weatherly & Gavoni. Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior empowers leaders to drive real change using behavior analysis. Written by Drs. Nicholas Weatherly and Paul Gavoni, this practical guide offers science-based strategies to boost engagement, performance, and organizational results. Now available from KeyPress Publishing. [ISBN: 979-8-9922514-3-2]
Melbourne, FL, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leverage Science to Magnify Performance and Grow Your Business
Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior by Nicholas L. Weatherly and Paul Gavoni
Leaders know they need to enhance employee performance to strengthen their business. Globally, training costs are estimated to run into the hundreds of billions of dollars. But year after year, lackluster training efforts fail to move companies toward their goals. How can businesses stop wasting money while getting game-changing results?
Drs. Nicholas L. Weatherly and Paul Gavoni synergize their wealth of experience in cultivating successful leaders and driving operational excellence in their newest book, Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior [979-8-9922514-3-2; $29.95; KeyPress Publishing; July 2025]. Using behavior analysis–based methodologies for engaging workers and cultivating their talents, Deliberate Coaching shines a light on how to quickly and effectively lead lasting, positive change within any organization.
From efficiently analyzing the root causes of performance gaps to providing a step-by-step approach for bolstering workplace interactions, leaders see how to apply behavior science to encourage others to achieve their peak performance—and sustain a high level of work engagement and success. Implementing the Deliberate Coaching evidence-based approach allows leaders to pivot away from reactive behaviors toward proactive stewardship, providing a strong foundation for corporate initiatives to achieve strategic objectives.
Developed to address the twin pain points of uninspiring training outcomes and frustrated leadership efforts, Deliberate Coaching taps into the science of what makes employees tick and how to nurture a winning work culture. Stop throwing money away on seminars that don’t work. Get your copy of Deliberate Coaching so you can powerfully amplify company-wide performance and achieve lasting success.
Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior
by Nicholas L. Weatherly and Paul Gavoni
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; July 15, 2025
ISBN: 979-8-9922514-3-2
$29.95; 6 x 9; 260 pages
About the Authors
Dr. Nicholas Weatherly and Dr. Paul Gavoni combine their expertise in applied behavior analysis to foster systemic improvements in organizations. Weatherly's extensive work globally in safety, leadership development, and culture change underpins his strategies for operational excellence, while Gavoni's vast leadership and coaching experience across various sectors enriches his approach to enhancing performance and behavior. Together, their work encapsulates a commitment to applying behavioral principles for organizational transformation, embodying a powerful blend of science, leadership, and practical application.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
